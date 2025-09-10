Riyadh – National Capital, a CMA-licensed capital market institution, has engaged Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) to provide Sharia supervisory board services at both the company and fund levels. This engagement ensures that National Capital’s alternative investments services, funds including (PE, RE, VC, Financing) and investment activities will be structured and operated in full compliance with Sharia principles.

With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 fueling a surge in private equity and venture capital investments, the Kingdom’s asset management sector has been expanding rapidly. According to CMA reports, assets under management in Saudi Arabia have grown by double digits in recent years, reflecting heightened investor appetite for local and diversified opportunities. National Capital, established in 2019, seeks to channel this momentum by focusing on local content high-impact sectors such as defense, real estate, healthcare innovation, education, and AI & cyber security. “We see immense opportunities in these areas,” said Fahad Bushager, Chief Executive Officer of National Capital, adding that “beside our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030; our role is to structure investments that not only generate long-term value but also align with the ethical expectations of our stakeholders.”

Speaking on the partnership with SRB, Fahad Bushager explained, “Ensuring Sharia compliance at both the company and fund levels is essential to building investor confidence and accessing wider pools of capital. SRB’s depth of expertise and proven track record with investment firms Sharia compliance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia made them the natural choice to guide us in this journey.”

Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and is one of the most active providers of Sharia advisory services in the region. With more than 20 years of experience and a presence in over 20 countries, SRB currently serves approximately 48% of investment firms licensed by the CMA in Saudi Arabia, offering Sharia board supervision, ongoing reviews, and Sharia audit services across asset classes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Yasser S. Dahlawi, CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, stated: “Saudi Arabia’s asset management and private equity space is entering a new era of growth, driven by Vision 2030 and the demand for ethical, Sharia-compliant structures. We are pleased to be working with National Capital and will continue to provide the Sharia governance support needed to strengthen investor trust and ensure adherence to Sharia principles across their investment activities.”

Contact Information:

For more information on National Capital, visit: https://nationalcapital.com.sa/

For Shariah Advisory-related queries: hashim@shariyah.com