Golden Pension Scheme allow employees to benefit from the seamless digital platform and innovative and customizable plans to enhance savings

Proposition targeted towards 89 per cent of the UAE’s population that are expats

Dubai, UAE: National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has launched the first-of-its-kind Golden Pension Scheme in the UAE in a move to ramp up its suite of financial planning solutions for nationals and residents.

Developed in line with increasing demand from employers and employees, the unique initiative aims to help corporates registered with National Bonds support their employees’ financial goals. The scheme, which is targeted towards 89 per cent of the UAE’s population that are expats, will help employees of registered corporates get a head start in retirement planning and strengthen their financial resilience through the attractive competitive returns being offered by National Bonds under this program.

As per the terms of the new proposition, employees have the flexibility to contribute as little as AED 100 on a monthly basis and earn a profit on the amount saved, which can be availed in addition to the earned gratuity provided by their organization. The scheme aims to support organizations with their employee retention efforts as well as help them plan ahead for the end-of-service financials.

Through National Bonds’ easy-to-use mobile application, employees will have visibility to their pension portfolio and can view their savings grow in real-time. Moreover, they can also be part of the National Bonds’ rich rewards program of AED 35 million and are eligible for Life takaful cover provided by local Takaful Operators.

Speaking on the Golden Pension Scheme, National Bonds Group CEO, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, said: “Retirement planning is extremely important to ensure people stay financially stable and independent. Today, the UAE is home to over 8 million expats. With this first-of-its-kind initiative designed especially for the private sector, we want to enable expats to invest in their future while supporting corporates with their employee retention strategy.”

"In line with the vision of the leadership to make the UAE the preferred country of employment, the scheme enables companies to invest in their employees’ end-of-service funds so they can benefit from additional returns on their gratuity – Not many companies do this as accumulated funds are not being invested, which ultimately deprives the employees of these benefits. The visionary leadership of this country has always put their best foot forward in safeguarding and enabling people. Our aim is to contribute to their vision of building a nation of the future, where all citizens and residents are more financially empowered,” he added.

-Ends-

About National Bonds Corporation PSC

National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC is a Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, established in 2006. It is 100% owned by The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the investment arm of Dubai government, and is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage a disciplined savings habit for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 35 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae