MUSCAT, Oman – National Bank of Oman (NBO) and UnionPay International have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce contactless mobile payments in Oman. Under this strategic partnership, NBO will become the first bank in Oman to launch UnionPay acceptance and will enable all its terminals for accepting UnionPay contactless payments where cardholders can use their mobile wallet, like ApplePay, and mobile banking app or contactless cards. As a result of this partnership all major merchants in Oman will be able to offer UnionPay contactless payment to customers. UnionPay contactless payment solution provides the most cost effective, secure, and seamless payment experience at the point of acceptance for merchants and cardholders.

This tap and go payment experience will also empower merchants to accept cards not only issued from China, but also from a growing network of 75+ countries where UnionPay has established a strong card issuance business. UnionPay is the largest payment scheme in the world with its acceptance network spread across 180+ countries.

Tariq Atiq - Chief Retail and Digital Banking Officer at NBO commented: "NBO is the first local bank in the Sultanate of Oman, and today we are proud to announce that NBO is the first bank to launch UnionPay card acceptance in Oman. UnionPay acceptance across our merchant network will help our customers grow their business by empowering them to accept cards from the largest international payment scheme. NBO is now pleased to welcome cardholders from China, currently the biggest trading partner for Oman. We hope this partnership will flourish further and we can offer more products from UnionPay to our customers and business partners in the future. We aim to enable all our merchants to begin accepting UnionPay cards by mid-next year, making NBO the first network of UnionPay card acceptance in Oman."

James Yang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East, commented: "UnionPay International is excited to partner with NBO in revolutionising innovative payments in Oman. By opening their doors to cardholders from 75+ countries, including the largest segment of customers travelling from China, we strongly believe that the contactless payment experience will support local businesses to scale up their business. The payment solution will feel similar to what our Chinese customers experience in their home country using mobile banking apps, ApplePay, Samsung Pay, Huawei Pay, Mi Pay and physical UnionPay contactless payment cards. We are confident this solution will open doors to new categories of merchants willing to accept UnionPay cards, offering customers a new secure, fast and seamless payment experience."

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2,500 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 181 countries and regions, with issuance in 79 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

About National Bank of Oman:

NBO, the first local commercial bank in the Sultanate of Oman, was founded in 1973 and is today one of the leading banks in Oman. The Bank serves its customers in Oman through 60 Branches, over 180 ATM/FFM/CCDMs, and two Branches in the UAE. The Bank is committed to community improvement through its corporate citizenship programs. It also actively supports a range of worthy causes in Oman, emphasising health and human services, civic, education, environment, youth, women, arts and culture.