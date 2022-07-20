Al-Sager:

The robust performance demonstrates the success of our strategy, prudent management practices and wise investments

Our growth across markets and segments asserts the soundness of our diversification strategy and the Group’s ability to continue generating income across its network

We continued to proactively respond to market needs through accelerating the pace of execution of the Group’s digital agenda

The Group continues to focus on embedding and promoting sustainable practices within its operations

NBK’s Board of Directors has approved the distribution of semi-annual dividends of 10 fils per share

Kuwait City, Kuwait: National Bank of Kuwait (“NBK”, the “Bank” or the “Group”) has announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022. The Bank reported a net profit of KD 237.8 million (USD 775.4 million), compared to KD 160.8 million (USD 524.2 million) for the same period in 2021, improving by 47.9% year-on-year.

Net profit for the three-month period ended 30 June 2022 reached KD 121.2 million (USD 395.3 million), a year-on-year increase of 58.6% from the comparable period in 2021.

Total assets as of end of June 2022 grew by 8.6% year-on-year to reach KD 34.3 billion (USD 111.8 billion), whereas total loans and advances increased by 8.8% year-on-year to KD 20.1 billion (USD 65.7 billion), and total shareholders’ equity reached KD 3.4 billion (USD 11.0 billion), growing by 1.0% year-on-year.

NBK Board of Directors approved the distribution of 10% semi-annual cash dividends (10 fils per share) for the period ended June 2022. This marks a historical milestone for NBK as the first semi-annual dividend distribution post the General Assembly approval on the amendment of Articles of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Bank with regards to dividends distribution.

Commenting on the Bank’s 1H 2022 financial results, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice-Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “NBK continued its growth momentum by recording yet another period of robust performance during 1H 2022; buoyed by the economic recovery and normalization of business activities post-pandemic. We are pleased to demonstrate on the success of our diversification strategy, flexible business model, prudent risk management, robust capital, alongside our prosperous investments in technology and talent acquisition in delivering the Bank’s objectives.”

Al-Sager added that: “The continuity of growth trends across strategic markets and segments, including Wealth Management and Islamic banking, asserts the sound financial position of the Group and its ability to generate income from diverse streams. The Bank delivered a healthy growth of 6.1% in operating income, reaching KD 480.2 million, supported by core banking activity; while the lower cost of risk levels contributed positively in uplifting our bottom line profits.”

“Thanks to the accelerated pace in executing the Group’s digital agenda, we continued to proactively respond to market needs through offering a wide range of products and services; upscaling our customers’ experience, satisfaction and retention. We believe that our achievements have put the Bank in a position of digital leadership domestically and regionally”, Al-Sager highlighted

“The Bank will continue to invest heavily in its strategic initiatives to ensure maximized returns for its stakeholders and contribute positively to its communities. Leveraging on the Group’s resilience and its ability to continue to grow and progress, NBK is entering the second half of the year with a stronger momentum and will continue to preserve its position as a leading regional bank. Our diversification strategy, international presence, strong financial position alongside our unique talent and organizational culture, are key differentiators in supporting the Bank to meet its objectives and maximize shareholder returns.”

“NBK’s Board of Directors has approved the distribution of semi-annual dividends. This demonstrates NBK’s solid capital adequacy, confidence in its financial position and its ability to generate profits”, Al-Sager stated.

Al Sager also stated: “The Group continues to focus on embedding sustainable practices within its operations. We are working tirelessly and across all our network of subsidiaries and branches to lower our operational GHG emissions and promote more sustainable practices. During the second quarter, we announced our plan to accelerate our efforts of transitioning our branches in Kuwait to become more environment friendly and increasing its dependence on renewable energy. This comes in line with our announced targets to reduce our operational emissions by 25% by 2025 and taking a more active role in global efforts of transitioning to a low carbon economy.”

“We take pride in the progress of the ranking that the Bank achieved in The Banker’s ‘Top 1000 World Banks’ and in remaining Kuwait’s pioneer; a further endorsement to the trust in our brand position. Likewise, Weyay, Kuwait’s first digital bank, received ‘Outstanding Innovation in Mobile Banking’ award in Global Finance’s annual Innovators Awards for 2022; testifying the prominent role of our digital investment in being growth streams in the short-to-medium term,” Al-Sager asserted.

The most prominent results and indicators during the first half of 2022

Net operating income of KD 480.2 million (USD 1.6 billion), increasing by 6.1% compared to 1H 2021

Total assets grew by 8.6% year-on-year, to KD 34.3 billion (USD 111.8 billion)

Total loans and advances grew by 8.8% year-on-year to KD 20.1 billion (USD 65.7 billion)

Customer deposits increased by 8.7% year-on-year to KD 18.9 billion (USD 61.7 billion)

Strong asset quality metrics, with NPL/gross loans ratio at 1.24% and an NPL coverage ratio of 311%

Robust Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.3%, comfortably in excess of regulatory requirements .

-Ends-

About NBK:

The National Bank of Kuwait was established in 1952 as the first national bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region. The National Bank of Kuwait achieved profits of $1.2 billion (KD 362.2 million) in 2021, while the Bank’s total assets reached $109.9 billion (KD 33.3 billion) by the end of 2021, and total shareholders’ equity reached $11.0 billion (3.3 billion Kuwaiti dinars).

The National Bank of Kuwait is the largest financial institution in Kuwait and has actual predominance in the commercial banking sector. NBK maintained the highest credit ratings among all banks in the region, according to the agreement of the well-known global ratings agencies: Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch. NBK is also distinguished in terms of its local and global network, which extends to include branches and associate and affiliated companies in China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

NBK Long-Term Rating