National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has won two awards at the prestigious MEA Leaders in Payments Awards 2024, including “Best Real-Time Payments Implementation” and “Best Payment System Implementation”, recognising the bank’s outstanding contribution to the payments sector, and further cementing its reputation as a regional banking leader.

NBF is committed to excellence and has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in the payments sector, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Through leveraging advanced technology and maintaining a customer-centric approach, NBF has set a new standard for efficiency and reliability in customer service for the payments industry. This dedication to innovation and keeping the customer at the forefront positions NBF as a deserving winner of the MEA Finance Leaders in Payments Awards.

Adnan Anwar, Deputy CEO of NBF, commented: “We are honoured to be recognised at the MEA Leaders in Payments Awards 2024; these awards are a testament to NBF's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable payment solutions. Our success in implementing real-time payment systems and comprehensive payment solutions underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients with speed, security, and efficiency. These awards reflect not only our forward-thinking approach but also the hard work of our teams and partners in driving excellence. We will continue to innovate and lead the way in shaping the future of payments in the region."

Best Real-Time Payments Implementation

NBF has successfully implemented a real-time payments system that ensures seamless, instant transactions for its clients. This system enhances the efficiency and speed of financial transactions, providing a secure and reliable platform for customers to manage their payments. Winning this award shows market-leading initiative in commissioning and implementing quick clearance and settlement of payments.

Best Payment System Implementation

NBF stood out due to its excellent payments system implementation. Key strengths include security, flexibility, transaction speed, ease of operation and wider levels of inclusivity. NBF leverages its deep sector knowledge and understanding of payments to provide customised solutions and intelligence to clients across the UAE, while developing a digital finance ecosystem to serve a broader range of business segments.

The MEA Finance Awards 2024 gathers more than 400 regional leaders in banking and finance, technology and fintechs, regulators and standardisation organisations, celebrating the achievements of the region’s top innovators. MEA Finance conducts its own research to ensure that awards categories accurately reflect the current payments ecosystem, comprehensively recognising the achievements of banks, financial institutions, payments providers and technology suppliers in making the region’s payments systems the envy of the world.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury, and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC, and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

