National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) announces its partnership for the Fujairah International Mining Forum. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of The Emirate of Fujairah, the 8th edition of the annual conference will be held under the title "Mining Investment … Sustainable Development".

The Forum, taking place from 26-28 September at the DoubleTree by Hilton, is organised by Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation - Fujairah Government, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Arab Industrial Development Standardization and Mining Development Organization. It will emphasise the need to encourage mining investments, utilise mineral resources efficiently, and enhance the value chain in alignment with global trends.

The high-level industry conference will bring together over 300 experts from government, the mining industry, academia and others for three days of interactive sessions, specialised workshops and an exhibition showcasing the latest, innovative mining products.

Mining, along with the oil and gas and marine sectors, have a key role to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy. By applying its financial expertise and products, NBF aims to help customers across these sectors become more sustainable, mitigate climate change and reduce their impact on the natural world.

The themes to be discussed at the Forum align with the key imperatives of the NBF ESG agenda, and include investment strategies in the mining sector, sustainability and corporate governance, innovation and digital transformation in the mining sector (artificial intelligence, data and automation), energy transition minerals and their role in tackling climate change, the value chain in the mining sector, and the protection of geological heritage.

