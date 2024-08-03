Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Service Centers, a subsidiary of NBK Holding and the authorized general distributor of Bosch in Qatar, is presenting a special AC service offer from Bosch to help drivers beat the summer heat and enjoy a pleasant driving.

Eligible for all car brands, the AC service is available at all Nasser Bin Khaled Service Centers and Bosch service centers and is valid until 30 August 2024.

The AC services from Bosch includes Anti-bacterial foam cleaning for evaporator, AC filter cleaning and room refreshing, in addition to AC gas refill for only 249 Qatari Riyals.

Customers can leverage this special offer at Nasser Bin Khaled Service Centers, a subsidiary of NBK Holding ad the authorized general distributor of Bosch in Qatar in its branches in Al Wukair, and in the Industrial Area (Streets 2 and 26). For better experience, customers can now book their appointment by calling 50703985, and have their cars serviced on time with ease and comfort.

In addition to AC service, the Bosch centers offer a full range of best quality services including vehicle servicing, maintenance, and repairs for all makes and models by highly trained and authorized technicians and supply Bosch genuine parts for all car brands. These services are done with absolute thoroughness and attention to detail and cover a huge range of checks on systems that are related to safety, reliability and performance.

Customers can also receive the best quality services for the car’s windshield glass, air and AC filters, batteries, engine oil and filter, suspension and brake parts and much more. The centers are equipped with the latest equipment and facilities from the leading brand to guarantee the highest standards of service for all cars.

Bosch provides customers with the best-in-class automotive technology and after-sales services. The partnership between the NBK group and Bosch goes back more than 42 years. It ensured the provision of top-quality vehicles and customer service from the very beginning of their journey together. This unparalleled level of service was enhanced by the operation of three Bosch-certified car service centers in Doha.