Nasmaakum is thrilled to announce the official launch of its revolutionary Sign Language App on September 13, 2023. Nasmaakum, a groundbreaking sign language app, is set to transform the way people communicate with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities by providing an accessible and user-friendly platform for using sign language. This innovative application is developed by Invita.

In a world where effective communication is essential for building connections and fostering inclusivity, Nasmaakum emerges as a beacon of hope, breaking down barriers and making sign language accessible to all.

Key Features:

Nasmaakum offers a range of features designed to make sign language accessible and engaging:

EASY ONBOARDING: You only need to follow a few simple steps to register with Nasmaakum, whether you’re a customer or an interpreter.

MULTILINGUAL ASSISSTANCE : You can get help from our skilled interpreters in a variety of spoken and sign languages. Every step of the journey, they are at your side.

SIMPLE TO USE ON ANY DEVICE: You can use Nasmaakum on a smartphone, tablet or computer.

SCHEDULED OR ON-DEMAND: You can request interpreters on-demand or by an appointment.

TAKE IT ANYWHERE: You can take Nasmaakum with you wherever you go because it gives both voice and video support.

RATE YOUR EXPERIENCE: Customers are encouraged to rate each call. As a result, we are able to constantly enhance our services.

24 X 7 QUALIFIED INTERPRETERS : We have dedicated interpreters on call around-the-clock to help you

INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION: You are valued and supported. Keep in touch and involved with Nasmaakum.

Why Nasmaakum Matters:

Nasmaakum is not just another language translation app; it's a powerful tool for inclusion and communication. By using sign language, users can break down communication barriers and foster a more inclusive society.

Quotes:

Dr. Adel Salem, Chairman of Invita: “Invita is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that address societal challenges. Nasmaakum is the latest addition to our portfolio of groundbreaking applications. I am confident that the app will exceed the needs of the community”

Rahul Bhalla, Founder of Nasmaakum: "Nasmaakum represents our commitment to creating technology that promotes inclusivity. We believe that by breaking down communication barriers, we can build a more inclusive and empathetic world. Nasmaakum is a game-changer for Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. It's a fantastic tool for connecting with hearing individuals who want to communicate with the world more effectively."

Availability:

The Nasmaakum app will be available for download on Apple Stroe, Google play and Huwaei App gallery starting from 24th Sep 2023. It will be accessible on both iOS and Android devices.

About Invita:

Invita is a leading BPO and customer experience outsourcing company in the region.