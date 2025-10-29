Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has launched Palm Central Private Residences, a new landmark in resort-style, residential living on Palm Jebel Ali. Positioned along the island’s central spine between Frond M and Frond N, the development introduces a refined concept of community-oriented living to one of Dubai’s most iconic destinations, extending Palm Jebel Ali’s lifestyle offerings beyond beachfront villas into the heart of the island.

Designed around wellbeing, comfort and connection, Palm Central Private Residences features 212 residences across three mid-rise buildings with panoramic views of the sea and skyline. The mix includes one- to five-bedroom apartments and signature penthouses with private pools – each combining generous layouts, elegant interiors and a seamless indoor-outdoor aesthetic.

The development’s landscaped courtyards, wellness zones and social lounges create a balanced lifestyle that brings together privacy and shared connection, setting a new standard for resort-inspired family living in Dubai.



Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Palm Jebel Ali advances Dubai’s vision for people-centred waterfront living. With Palm Central Private Residences, we bring resort living into the everyday, creating a central neighbourhood where homes, wellness, learning, retail and worship sit within a short walk. This residential model complements our beachfront villas, broadens the island’s residential mix and supports a more inclusive and connected community that is calm, contemporary and distinctly Dubai.”

This launch follows the unveiling of Palm Jebel Ali’s Beach and Coral Collection villas, developed in collaboration with leading international architects. While the villas celebrate coastal exclusivity, Palm Central Private Residences introduces a more connected and accessible interpretation of island living, blending architecture, community and resort comfort within a single destination.



Adding to the island’s vibrant infrastructure, Palm Jebel Ali will also feature a 9,000 sqm retail centre and a Friday mosque designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). Accommodating up to 1,000 worshippers, the mosque reimagines traditional Islamic architecture through sculptural forms that invite light and reflection, creating a serene and contemplative space at the island’s core.



Stretching 13.4 kilometres and encompassing seven interconnected islands, Palm Jebel Ali includes 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront. The master plan aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, integrating smart design principles, sustainable infrastructure and walkable public spaces to shape a future-focused, mixed-use community that embodies Dubai’s continued growth and ambition.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding: Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.