In a new step that reinforces Najma Walk’s position as one of the leading mixed-use business destinations in New Cairo, a strategic partnership was announced with International Workplace Group (IWG), the world’s largest and fastest-growing provider of flexible workspaces, to manage and operate the project’s administrative spaces under the Regus brand.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both parties, including Mr. Mohamed Kadry, Board Member of Najma Walk; Mr. Mohamed el Namkey, Board Member of Najma Walk; Eng. Mahmoud Shalaby, Board Member of Najma Walk; and Dr. Montaser Abdelbaqi, Board Member of Najma Walk.

This collaboration aligns with Najma Walk’s broader strategy to attract global partners across diverse sectors of operations and management.

Spanning over more than 12,000 sqm, the Najma Walk project is among the most prominent developments in New Cairo, featuring a distinctive architectural design that integrates commercial, medical, and administrative units with exceptional views—positioning it as a prime destination for investors and clients seeking a contemporary, fully integrated business hub.

Najma Walk is also distinguished by its integration of the latest artificial intelligence technologies in both design and services, offering users a smart and exceptional experience. This reflects the company’s commitment to adopting the latest global standards in sustainable real estate development and creating genuine long-term investment value.

The partnership with IWG, a global leader with over 35 years of experience in managing and operating flexible workspaces, represents a key milestone in completing the fully integrated operational model at Najma Walk. This marks the project’s third major international collaboration, following previous partnerships with Concorde Hotels & Resorts for hotel unit management and Eterna Clinics for overseeing medical facilities.

Commenting on the signing, Board of Directors of Najma Walk stated, “We are moving forward at an accelerated pace, with excavation and soil preparation already in progress. Construction is advancing ahead of schedule, underscoring our dedication to delivering a project that meets and exceeds the expectations of our investors.”

The Board also affirmed, “The decision to select IWG as our strategic partner for managing the administrative units stems from Najma Walk’s holistic vision—aimed at offering a fully integrated experience that adheres to the highest global standards and enhances the project’s long-term investment value.”

Mr. Youssef Naguib, Executive Director of IWG in Egypt, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Najma Walk to establish a new flexible workspace under our Regus brand. This comes as part of our plans to build a network of 150 centers across Egypt by 2030, driven by the growing demand for our solutions—particularly in areas like New Cairo, West Cairo, the North Coast, and New Administrative Capital—through the development of new locations that meet the evolving needs of the Egyptian workforce.”

Through this partnership, Najma Walk further strengthens its position as a fully integrated project that attracts top global partners and reaffirms the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and operations across its various investment components.