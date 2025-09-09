Riyadh – Najm for Insurance Services has announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of the upcoming Money20/20 Middle East, the region's top event for financial technology. The conference will be held at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center, Malham during 15-17 September, 2025.

Najm's role in this global event highlights its position as a key player in financial innovation. As a leading national company, Najm provides innovative digital solutions that enhance road safety, empower the insurance sector, improve the customer experience, and elevate the quality of life, all in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Money20/20 conference, previously known as 24FinTech, brings together leaders in financial and insurance technology, innovators, and decision-makers. It serves as a vital platform for top regional and international companies to envision the future of the financial sector and drive innovation.

At its booth, Najm will offer a fully interactive experience. Visitors can explore the company's latest innovations for customer service and solutions that promote better driving habits on Saudi roads. The booth will also showcase a range of digital solutions that highlight Najm's commitment of using digital technology to improve service quality.

Najm's innovative services highlight its position as a leading provider of advanced digital solutions for the insurance companies. Designed with speed, accuracy, and transparency, these solutions streamline the handling of traffic accidents, speeding the insurance claims settlement, and significantly improving operational efficiency. This approach aims to boost customer satisfaction and build trust on the long run.

Najm for Insurance Services is a Saudi closed unlisted joint stock company established in 2007 to promote the vehicle insurance sector in Saudi Arabia. Najm offers a complete range of solutions and insurance services for citizens, residents, and visitors in more than 40 Saudi cities through an experienced and competent Saudi staff that constitutes 98% of the company’s total workforce.