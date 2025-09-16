Riyadh – Najm for Insurance Services marked a strong presence at Money20/20 Middle East, which kicked off today, Monday, September 15, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, and will continue until September 17.

Najm’s participation as the Golden Sponsor of this global event—one of the most prominent platforms in fintech, digital payment solutions, and advanced insurance services—comes alongside a wide participation of industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the world.

Commenting on the occasion, Acting CEO of Najm, Mr. Abdullah A. Al Khalaf, stated: “Najm’s participation in this global event reflects its strategic vision for digital transformation, which aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of services and improve customer experience by leveraging digital technologies and setting new standards of excellence. By integrating the latest artificial intelligence solutions, we seek to raise road safety levels in Saudi Arabia, improve quality of life, and continue supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in building an advanced and sustainable financial and insurance sector.

Al Khalaf added: We always strive to be a role model in the insurance services in the Kingdom and the region by providing exceptional digital solutions that make the customer journey easier while saving time and effort. Therefore, we utilize this global platform to showcase our achievements in digital transformation and highlight our ability to innovate digital solutions that enhance road safety and meet customers’ real needs.”

Najm’s booth at the Money 20/20 drew wide attention from visitors, who participated in a virtual driving experience to reinforce road safety concepts. Visitors also had the opportunity to explore innovative digital solutions recently developed by Najm to improve accident assessment processes, boost road safety, and enhance the insurance customer experience. Highlights included the ‘Najm Online’ accident inspection service, the “NRN repair network for damaged vehicles”, the ‘Telematics’ system to improve driving behavior, the ‘Virtual Visit’ channel, the ‘Red Box’ initiative, among others that reflect Najm’s strong commitment to its customers. Visitors were also able to test some of these services themselves, gaining a hands-on sense of the speed and transparency they provide.

Najm’s participation in Money20/20 also featured active involvement from its leadership in panel sessions. Mr. Rami Al-Ghamdi, VP of IT Operations, joined a panel for Unveiling the Opportunities in Digitizing and Integrating Insurtech for Businesses. Eng. Faris Helmi, SMO Director, took part in another panel focusing on Redesigning the Digital Customer Experience. Additionally, Najm signed a number of MOUs, cooperation contracts, and partnership agreements with key partners during the event.

