Riyadh: Najm for insurance services has inaugurated its branch in Al-Ahsa, in the presence of Al-Ahsa Traffic Department Director, Brig. Gen. Khalid bin Faleh Al-Rashidi and a number of Najm officials. Al-Rashidi toured the branch, during which he viewed the workflow and services provided by Najm to improve the customer experience.

This comes within the framework of the continuous improvement plan implemented by Najm Company that witnessed the development of a number of branches throughout this year, and includes the opening of Jazan and Hail branches, in addition to the Al-Ahsa branch. These branches have now become part of Najm’s branch network, which includes 28 branches. Najm’s extensive network of branches will ensure the provision of the company’s services across various regions.

In addition to these branches, Najm also has digital channels that provide many services and improve the customer experience, including a smartphone app, call center, IVR service, website, WhatsApp service, X platform and the virtual visit service via Najm website, which its experimental phase was recently launched.

To ensure business sustainability and continuity, Najm aims to implement an integrated system of solutions and services for the citizens, residents, and visitors.

On this occasion, Vice President of Customer Service at Najm, Mr. Mohammed A. Alzndi said: “The development of Najm branches comes within the framework of its strategy aimed at providing a stimulating work environment in accordance with the requirements of Najm’s corporate identity. Najm also adopts modern technical means to speed up handling the transactions of traffic accidents and vehicle insurance customers Kingdom wide.

Alzndi added: Najm has transitioned from the traditional concept of the vehicle insurance sector, which focused on handling traffic accidents, to a comprehensive, integrated, and organized sector that provides high-quality services. This transition achieves several qualitative objectives, the most important of which are enhancing road safety and improving the quality of life in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Additionally, it provides services to all parties in the insurance ecosystem.

It is worth mentioned that Najm for Insurance Services is a Saudi closed unlisted joint stock company established in 2007 to promote the vehicle insurance sector in Saudi Arabia. Najm offers a complete range of solutions and insurance services for citizens, residents, and visitors in 44 Saudi cities through a skilled Saudi workforce.

