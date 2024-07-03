Riyadh: Najm for Insurance Services Company has launched the Najm Repair Network Service “NRN” to repair the third-party insurance clients’ vehicles affected by traffic accidents. The new service is the first initiative of its kind in the Saudi insurance sector, which aims to enhance road safety by ensuring the safety of vehicles and reducing the burden on those affected by traffic accidents. It targets third party insurance clients by repairing their vehicles at repair centers accredited by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization. Based on this step, Najm aims to provide a fast and high-quality repair service in accordance with the highest standards.

The “NRN” service supports the vehicle owners who were affected by traffic accidents by repairing their vehicles instead of offering cash compensation. So, this service will facilitate the customer’s journey after the accident by saving the effort in submitting and following up on insurance claim procedures, estimating vehicle damage and tracking the repair process.

By launching “NRN Service”, Najm seeks to provide an integrated and comprehensive solution, starting in the event of an accident to the third party insurance client vehicle, where Najm will communicate with the client through several channels to explain the next steps for vehicle repair, then the vehicle will be towed from the customer’s location to the damage assessment center “Taqdeer” for estimating the damage. After that, the vehicle will be transferred to the repair center, a claim will be submitted to the insurance company and the vehicle will be repaired and returned to the customer’s location with a repair guarantee provided. Najm provides all these services free of charge without burdening vehicle owners with any additional costs.

Commenting on this service, Najm CEO Mr. Mohammed Y. Al Shehri said, “the “NRN” service from Najm will contribute to providing alternative solutions that ensure achieving the best possible benefits of insurance compensation, by providing a high-quality repair service for third-party insurance clients vehicles affected by traffic accidents. It also supports the safety on the roads, protect our society, helps increase investments in the vehicle repair sector and reduces fraud.

Najm aims to provide the best service standards to its customers as well as activate innovative solutions to improve the customer experience and meet their expectations in the best possible way. Najm also seeks to raise the insurance awareness, achieve the traffic safety and protect the people’s lives, pointing out that the service providers have positively interacted with “NRN” service by signing partnership agreements with Najm,” he added.

The new service is characterized by several advantages, most notably providing an approved warranty for vehicle repair, providing the service of towing the vehicle and returning it to the customer after repair via an approved carrier, and supervising the vehicle’s repair by specialists. It is also characterized by repairing the vehicle with the highest standards of quality and safety, and providing original and certified spare parts.

In this regards, Najm has signed agreements with insurance companies and repair centers accredited by the Saudi Standards to activate this service and facilitate its provision through all parties involved. In its trial period which began in April 2023, “NRN” service achieved a success rate that has exceeded the expectations, which reflects the transparency and reliability that characterize it, as well as the positive interaction of vehicle owners with it.

Najm for insurance services is a closed and unlisted joint stock company established in 2007. It aims to promote the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors in 44 cities around the Kingdom, through a skilled Saudi workforce.