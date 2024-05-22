Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Nahdi Medical Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the "Association for Honoring Travelers" to activate an initiative for donating wheelchairs to Guests of Rahman in Makkah and Madinah. This initiative is part of Nahdi's corporate social responsibility projects, designed to collaborate with the non-profit sector through its strategic partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program, focusing on social responsibility and medical services. This collaboration exemplifies the integrative relationship between the public, private, and non-profit sectors in enhancing the system and quality of health services for pilgrims.

Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, commented: "We are pleased with our partnership with the Association for Honoring Travelers, through which we will provide high-quality services to pilgrims and Umrah performers. This complements the enriching experiences we offer to Guests of Rahman through Nahdi pharmacies and NahdiCare clinics located in the two holy cities. Through this partnership, we aim to activate the wheelchair donation initiative for Guests of Rahman throughout the year. We plan to enable our Guests to participate in this community initiative and add beats of hope every day. This initiative will serve as an exemplary model of the integrative partnership between the public, private, and non-profit sectors, involving community members in efforts to honor and provide excellent hospitality to Guests of Rahman, enhance the services offered to them, and enrich their experience in the two holy cities."

Nahdi Medical Company intends to enable its Guests to donate through its digital platforms and its 1,150 pharmacies spread across the Kingdom. As one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia, this will help raise awareness of social responsibility and promote a culture of charitable work. The donated wheelchairs will be distributed in collaboration with the Association for Honoring Travelers in vital and central areas in the two holy cities.

This initiative marks the first milestone of the strategic partnership between Nahdi Medical Company and the Pilgrim Experience Program, which began earlier this year. The partnership aims to launch a series of joint initiatives that align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, centered on improving the level and quality of services provided to Guests of Rahman and enriching their experience.