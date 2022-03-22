Nahdi Medical Company (“Nahdi” or “the Company”), the largest retail pharmacy chain and fast-growing omnihealth platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“KSA” or “Saudi Arabia”), today listed its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Stock Exchange following the successful completion of its Initial Public Offering of shares (“IPO” or the “Offering”). The Company is now trading under the ticker symbol: 4164.

The shares of Nahdi were priced at SAR 131 per share, at the top of the Company’s initial price range, implying a market capitalization at listing of SAR 17,030 million (USD 4,541 million).[1]

The company floated 39,000,000 Offer Shares, representing 30% of its issued share capital. Final allocations were [90%] to Participating Parties entitled to participate in the book-building process and [10%] to individual investors, including Saudi Arabian nationals, foreign residents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and GCC nationals.

Eng. Yasser Joharji, Chief Executive Officer of Nahdi Medical Company, said:

“Today marks a transformational milestone for Nahdi, its employees, its founders and, of course, its Guests. Our growth strategy has always kept our Guests firmly at the center of all our activities, allowing us to consistently innovate and push the boundaries of the health and wellness ecosystem across the Kingdom. The interest and support we have witnessed from both institutional and individual investors throughout the listing process reinforce the success we have achieved from our commitment to this growth strategy and to our Guest-centric philosophy.

In the years ahead, Nahdi is well-positioned to capitalize on current market trends, executing on its expansion plans and further developing its comprehensive and propriety ‘omnihealth’ platform. Our focus into 2022 and beyond will be firmly centered around two key objectives: redefining and transforming the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia and delivering continuous value to our shareholders.”

With respect to the Offering, the Company appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital as Joint Financial Advisors, Bookrunners, and Underwriters. The Company also appointed SNB Capital to act as Lead Manager. Saudi National Bank (SNB), Riyad Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi British Bank (SABB) and Arab National Bank have been appointed as receiving agents (collectively, the “Receiving Agents”).

For more information, including the Prospectus, please visit the Capital Market Authority website www.cma.org.sa or the Saudi Exchange website at www.saudiexchange.sa or the Nahdi Medical Company website https://www.nahdi.sa.

[1] USD/SAR = 3.75