ARFF FACLON vehicles are equipped to respond quickly in emergencies such as airport firefighting and rescue

Dubai: NAFFCO Aviation, a division of NAFFCO Group and one of the largest producers and suppliers of safety solutions in the world showcased its innovative solutions that empower airports to be safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly during its participation at Dubai Airport Show 2023 recently.

The participation of the division in the event is in line with the NAFFCO Group’s commitment to enhancing the safety and security of businesses across the globe. The Group offers a wide range of world-class fire-fighting equipment, trucks and vehicles, fire pumps and controllers, fire protection systems, pipes & fittings, passive fire protection, extra-low voltage solutions, medical, safety, and training.

Ali Al Khatib, Managing Director of NAFFCO Group, said: “Our commitment to enhancing life safety and protecting property through our cutting-edge solutions is at the core of everything we do. With our manufacturing and service facilities in Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the USA, we are well-equipped to meet the needs of customers worldwide. We strive to continuously innovate and improve our products and services to exceed our customers' expectations and provide them with the highest level of satisfaction. Our goal is to make airports safer, more efficient, and more sustainable while improving the passenger experience. At NAFFCO Aviation, we are always ready to embrace new challenges and opportunities to achieve our mission.”

The 22nd edition of Dubai Airport Show at Dubai World Trade Centre witnessed the participation of major players in the aviation industry from across the globe, who gathered to discuss a range of topics including sustainable recovery, passenger demand, and innovations related to future mobility and infrastructure.

During the event, NAFFCO Aviation unveiled its latest offering, an innovative Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Air Traffic Management (ATM) automation solution. With its advanced features, this state-of-the-art technology boosts efficiency and simplifies air traffic control and management, resulting in reduced delays and increased safety. The safety solutions provider also showcased their impressive range of ARFF (Airport Rescue Firefighting vehicles) at the Dubai Airport Show. One of the standout models on display was the Falcon 4x4, which is available in different sizes, including 6x6 and 8x8 vehicles. These trucks are specifically designed for airport firefighting and rescue operations and are equipped to respond quickly in emergencies while meeting all requirements.

“As a world business partner of Airport Council International (ACI-APAC), we are dedicated to achieving the Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2050 goal. To accomplish this, our highly skilled engineering team is constantly designing, supplying, supervising, and innovating airside and landside products to overcome the most intricate business challenges. Our participation at Dubai Airport Show 2023 is in line with this commitment,” Al-Khatib added.

NAFFCO's participation in the Dubai Airport Show 2023 has further cemented its position as a leading safety solutions provider in the aviation sector. With the advancement in the aviation industry, NAFFCO Aviation has remained committed to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of airports across the world. The company has developed state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, aimed at boosting customer satisfaction of clients across 100 countries.