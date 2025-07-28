Khobar, Saudi Arabia — In a pioneering step for sustainable healthcare infrastructure, Naba Alsaha Hospital, a leading Saudi healthcare group, has partnered with clean cooling innovator Strataphy to deploy advanced, subsurface-powered cooling systems for its new hospital complex in Riyadh, currently under construction.

“This project highlights how geothermal technology can meet the strict reliability and operational demands of the healthcare sector,” said Ahmed Alhani, COO of Strataphy. “Hospitals require uninterrupted cooling performance around the clock. With our CAS model and subsurface technology, we’re able to deliver that performance while significantly reducing grid impact and carbon emissions.”

Saudi Arabia has more than 2,300 healthcare facilities across the Kingdom. With each facility requiring on average 1.5 megawatts-thermal (MW-th) of cooling capacity, the national healthcare sector represents a total thermal demand of approximately 3.45 gigawatts-thermal (GW-th). This places immense strain on the power grid and creates a clear opportunity for cleaner, more efficient solutions.

At the heart of the system is Strataphy’s PrimeLoop—a patent-pending geothermal hybrid architecture that uses subsurface temperatures to deliver continuous and efficient building cooling. Unlike traditional HVAC systems, which rely on electricity-intensive compressors and degrade in performance during high ambient temperatures, PrimeLoop operates silently and consistently, delivering a Coefficient of Performance (COP) over 5, more than double that of conventional methods.

The solution is offered through Strataphy’s Cooling as a Service (CAS) model—turning cooling from a costly CapEx decision into a monthly operating service. Strataphy handles design, drilling, installation, and long-term operations and maintenance, with clients only paying for actual cooling used. This removes technical and financial risk while improving ESG outcomes.

“As demand for high-performance medical infrastructure grows, we’re proud to be among the first hospitals in the Kingdom to adopt this innovative, sustainable approach,” said Nayef Al-Jishi, Business Development Manager at Naba Alsaha Hospital. “For us, it’s about delivering long-term value to patients, operators, and the national grid. This partnership with Strataphy reinforces our commitment to future-ready, resilient, and environmentally aligned healthcare facilities.”

“This collaboration reflects a broader transformation underway across the Kingdom,” concluded Ammar Alali, CEO of Strataphy. “The healthcare sector—with its 24/7 operational needs—is ideally suited to lead the geothermal cooling transition. We’re proud to help power that shift and demonstrate how clean infrastructure can meet both performance and sustainability goals.”

Photo caption: L-R: Signing ceremony at Naba Al Saha facility, featuring Ahmed Alhani, COO of Strataphy; Nayef Al-Jishi, Business Development Manager at Naba Al Saha Hospital; and Ammar Alali, CEO of Strataphy

About Naba Alsaha Hospital

Naba Alsaha Hospital, a publicly traded company on Tadawul, is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading integrated healthcare providers, delivering patient care through a network of advanced medical facilities and specialized clinical services. Founded on a commitment to excellence, compassion, and innovation, the group has built a strong reputation for combining modern technology with expert medical staff to serve both local and regional communities.

With a growing footprint across the Kingdom, including the development of a new state-of-the-art hospital in Riyadh, Naba Alsaha is at the forefront of modern healthcare infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Its facilities are equipped with the latest diagnostic imaging, surgical systems, and emergency care technologies—ensuring rapid response, accuracy, and comfort across every level of care.

In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s vision, Naba Alsaha is actively investing in sustainable development and digital transformation. From implementing smart hospital technologies to adopting environmentally conscious building practices and now integrating geothermal-powered cooling, the group is helping shape the future of healthcare delivery in the region.

About Strataphy

Strataphy is transforming geothermal cooling with its proprietary and patent-pending subsurface system design and wellbore completion technologies, which include an advanced geothermal cooling system and wellbore completion solutions. These innovations optimize heat exchange efficiency, adaptability across geological settings, and long-term performance.

At the core of this advancement is Strataphy’s technology, PrimeLoop and business model Cooling as a Service (CAS), which provides sustainable cooling without upfront investments. By leveraging advanced wellbore designs and subsurface engineering, Strataphy delivers a subscription-based solution covering system design, installation, and operations & maintenance (O&M). By combining patent-pending subsurface technologies with a service-driven model, Strataphy is leading the shift toward scalable, high-performance geothermal cooling to support Saudi Arabia’s energy transition.