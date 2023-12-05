DUBAI, UAE – NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, inaugurated the NaaS Exhibition Hall at the Dubai Chambers' China Innovation Centre, during the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai. The showcase, featuring a full range of NaaS's innovative product portfolios, was attended by officials from the Chambers, partners, shareholders, investors and government representatives.

The inauguration of NaaS’s Exhibition Hall follows the company’s first appearance at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS), held in Abu Dhabi in May 2023, to reaffirm the company’s commitment in supporting EV charging services in the Middle East. Moreover, NaaS’s MOU signing with China Innovation Centre at Dubai Chambers in November underscored the commitment of both parties to collaborating and exploring opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic and commercial relations. The Middle East markets have also shown strong investments in EV charging infrastructure to foster this growth—an encouraging sign that the region is beginning to rapidly transition to electric mobility.

Commenting on the opening ceremony of NaaS Exhibition Hall, Yubo Zhai, General Manager of NewLink Carbon-Neutrality Business, said: “The hall exemplifies our achievements in initiating a global impact through our digital energy products and solutions to support the rapid growth of electric vehicles, as well as the goal of advancing the development of renewable energy and green technology industries within the region.”

In parallel with the inauguration of the Exhibition Hall, NaaS also represented enterprise activist in the realm of climate change at COP28, where the world came together to agree on ways to address the climate crisis, such as limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. At COP28, the United Nations will conduct its first-ever Global Stocktake (GST) – the results of a two-year process to evaluate how far the world has come in the fight against climate change.

The COP28 summit is the first formal assessment of progress for countries to meet their agreed-upon targets since the drafting of the Paris Agreement in 2015. Discussions at COP28 focused on how countries can significantly reduce emissions, including decreasing the production of fossil fuels, expanding renewable energy sources and increasing investment in climate change-related initiatives.

NaaS has consistently underscored the crucial role of supporting electric vehicles as a key strategy in transforming the global transportation industry and thus making significant contribution to carbon neutrality through mobility transformation. During the meetings at COP28, NaaS will be involved in a series of conversations via keynote speeches and round table discussions on how to effectively mitigating climate change.

As a pioneer in sustainable energy transformation, NaaS has embedded ESG governance principles into all aspects of its business. From integrating renewable energy sources to improving energy efficiency at every level, the company has achieved significant results in carbon reduction. In the first half of 2023, NaaS has reduced carbon emissions by over 1.46 million tons, a 109% increase compared to the first half of 2022 (700,400 tons). Furthermore, NaaS has set aggressive carbon reduction targets, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations by 2028.

NaaS has been an invited guest at COP for three consecutive years. At COP27 held in 2022, the company presented its strategies in reducing emissions from existing fossil fuels and replacing them with new energy alternatives, demonstrating real-world examples of energy transformation.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of NewLink Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy asset's lifecycle and facilitating energy transition. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS had connected 767,611 chargers covering 73,710 charging stations, representing 41.6% and 50.0% of China's public charging market share respectively.