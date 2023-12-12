Doha, Qatar – ​ N-KOM, the premier offshore and marine repairs facility in Qatar is proud to announce its rebranding as Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions. The rebranding marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution underscored by the company's new vision, “to be the leading world-class shipyard of choice” delivering sustainable marine and offshore technological solutions. The company adopted launching its new identity in alignment with its 13th anniversary, confirming its endeavor to make a qualitative leap to the service provided to its customers in all fields, including technology. This adoption came in the form of the company's new name to become Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions emphasizing the importance of its geographical location in the State of Qatar.

Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions has gained extensive experience in dealing with many of the largest and most complex ships in terms of technology and techniques over the years, earning a global reputation for its excellent performance and service, including the use of modern technical systems to find solutions for all customers, to be the accredited provider. This is through several contracts recently signed with leading suppliers of specialized services, to cover all customer requirements in the best way.

With a renewed mission to deliver safe, high-quality, and sustainable marine and offshore solutions, Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions will continue to deliver on its commitment to Qatar's National Vision 2030 and contribute to its economic, environmental, and human development pillars. The company also remains committed to its management harnessing diverse talents, fostering innovation throughout the business, and emphasizing collaboration to achieve shared success.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chairman of Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions, said: "The launch of the new identity of Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey, as it underscores our commitment to adopting technology solutions and sustainable practices which is the driving force behind the variety of value-adding maritime services we offer to our customers around the world." He added: "Our new identity also highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence, safety and motivation to provide consistent, safe, reliable and high-quality solutions."

Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions is committed to a set of core values. Together, the values of safety, quality, discipline, integrity, commitment, care, collaboration, continual improvement, and

innovation serve as the guiding principles that drive the company's journey of pursuing business and operations excellence, transparency, and sustainable solutions under its new name and brand.

About Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions

Established in 2010, Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions is a premier offshore and marine facility based in the State of Qatar. From its strategic location within the world-class Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions offers a growing, comprehensive range of 1-stop repair, conversion, maintenance and fabrication services for marine vessels, offshore and onshore structures.

