Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MZ Technologie, the acclaimed specialist in the field of contactless, announced today that the company will be showcasing it's latest solutions at GITEX Global 2022 which will be held in Dubai between the 10th - 14th of October 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center.



"We are delighted to be exhibiting at GITEX Global this year and introducing our contactless solutions to the GCC region," said Jonathan Zerad, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, MZ Technologie.



Headquartered in Gennevilliers, France, MZ Technologie offers a wide range of contactless solutions including the popular HOLOBOX which can be used to control elevators using a hologram. The solution can also be implemented to retrofit existing elevators, making it very easy to install.

Furthermore, HOLOSTOP, a touchless stop button that is used in public transport such as buses, eliminates the need for customers to physically touch the stop button. HOLOSTOP was developed using patented holographic technology.



Touchless touchscreens also known as contactless display solutions, HOLOKIOSK, is the latest addition to MZ Technologie’s range of contactless solutions and will also be on display for visitors to experience at GITEX Global.



“We can retrofit any existing touchscreens into contactless display screens. These are ideal for the rapidly growing in popularity self-checkout counters at retail outlets, transport hubs (rail, air) across the region, for example. They are also great for fast-food chains that look to offer their customers the option of skipping the queues and ordering through touchscreen kiosks at their outlets.” added Zerad.

MZ Technologie’s contactless solutions are also suitable for self-service kiosks, vending machines as well as ATMs. The contactless solutions are designed to help break the chains of virus transmissions and reduce the spread of germs.

In addition, MZ Technologie recently set up a joint venture and opened an office in Dubai to serve the Middle East market in partnership with a leading development firm.

About MZ Technologie

MZ Technologie is a French company specialized in new technologies, with a focus on holograms. Created by two brothers, Marc and Jonathan. Zerad, one, a serial entrepreneur and the other one, a PhD in electrical and electronic engineering, they have since surrounded themselves by seasoned shareholders and executives, passionate about technology, in order to speed up their development, in France and abroad. For further information, please visit www.mz-technologie.com

