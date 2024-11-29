Dubai, UAE: MyFatoorah, a leading payments platform and the only payment service provider (PSP) licensed in all GCC countries offering payment solutions across the Middle East, has announced its strategic collaboration with Mastercard to introduce new digital payment gateway platform, powered by Mastercard Gateway. Through this partnership, MyFatoorah will deploy state-of-the-art payment solutions to enhance the customer experience for its 75,000+ merchants in the region.

The integration of the solution will enable merchants to offer fast, seamless, and secure transactions as well as convenient payment choices to customers.

The new partnership between MyFatoorah and Mastercard aims to evolve the region’s e-commerce landscape, enabling seamless shopping experiences, higher conversion rates, and helping to reduce fraud.

Abdullah Aldabbous, Founder & Managing Partner of MyFatoorah, said: "The shifting demands of consumers and the fast pace of change in e-commerce are fuelling innovation in payments. Our collaboration with Mastercard to introduce Mastercard Gateway reflects our dedication to improving the online shopping experience and making e-commerce more seamless."

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Country Manager, UAE & Oman at Mastercard, said: “Mastercard is dedicated to broadening the spectrum of innovative payment solutions across the region. We are excited to collaborate with MyFatoorah to introduce Mastercard Gateway. This partnership not only strengthens our digital payment acceptance network but also aligns with our mission to enhance everyday experiences for consumers.”

Mastercard Gateway offers advanced payment processing and fraud prevention technology to acquiring banks, merchants, micro-merchants, and technology partners. It provides its partners with the reach, security and innovation to compete in the world of digital payments. Since being founded in Kuwait in 2016, MyFatoorah has grown to provide tailored payment solutions to over 75,000 merchants in GCC, Jordan, and Egypt across a diverse array of sectors, including government, education, marketplaces, group retail, and insurance.

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

