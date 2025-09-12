Salalah, Oman –Muriya Tourism Development, has inaugurated the Hawana Hospitality Centre at Hawana Salalah in partnership with Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), and collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Oman Tourism College.

In a step that reflects Muriya’s continued commitment to supporting social responsibility initiatives and promoting sustainable development in the Sultanate of Oman, This center is part of a broader series of Muriya initiatives aimed at empowering Omani youth and creating real training and employment opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Developed by Muriya and operated by the Oman Tourism College, the centre will serve as a dedicated hub for hospitality skills development. Marking its first program delivery, OMRAN Group also launched the second edition of Midhyaf, its flagship tourism and hospitality training initiative designed to empower Omani youth and prepare them for careers in the sector.

As the first program to be delivered at the new centre, the second edition of Midhyaf will see 70 Omani trainees embark on a six-month to nine-month curriculum designed by Oman Tourism College. Tailored for high school graduates, the program combines classroom learning with practical training in three key disciplines: culinary arts, food and beverage service, and front office operations. To enrich their learning journey, participants will also gain hands-on experience at the leading hospitality destination Hawana Salalah which features renowned hotels, including Club by Fanar, Fanar Hotel & Residences, Salalah Rotana Resort, and Juweirah Boutique Hotel, in addition to Hotels under OMRAN Group’s portfolio, such as Crown Plaza Salalah and Crown Plaza Duqum.

This joint initiative, developed with the support of the Ministry of Labour, Muriya Tourism Development, OMRAN Group and Oman Tourism Academy, reflects a shared commitment to enhancing Omanization in hospitality and building a strong pipeline of future leaders for the tourism sector.

H.E. Dr. Mahad Said Baawain, Minister of Labour in the Sultanate of Oman at the Ministry of Labour, added: “This initiative contributes to creating a promising pathway for Omani youth to acquire new skills and secure job opportunities in one of Oman’s most promising sectors. It also reaffirms our commitment to aligning training programs with market needs and enhancing the participation of national talent in the workforce.”

Engineer Wael al Lawati, CEO at Muriya Tourism Development, developer of award-winning destinations Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah commented: “We are proud to have developed the Hawana Hospitality Centre at Hawana Salalah, which is operated by the Oman Tourism Academy to deliver world-class training programs, reflecting our commitment to empowering local talent, creating pathways to employment, and supporting the long-term growth of Oman’s tourism sector.”

Dr. Salim Al Flaiti, Group Head of HR Business Partners at OMRAN Group, said: “The opening of the Hawana Hospitality Centre and the launch of the second edition of Midhyaf together mark a pivotal moment in our efforts to develop national talent. Through this program, we are building the skills and capabilities that will contribute to the sustainable growth of tourism, inspire young Omanis to join the sector, in line with our human capital development strategy, #IAmTourism.”

Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al- Muhrzi, Dean of Oman Tourism College, at Oman Tourism Academy, noted: “Midhyaf reflects the power of collaboration between education and industry. With this program being the first at the new Hawana Hospitality Centre, we are helping create a new generation of Omani professionals who will raise service standards and contribute to the sector’s growth.”

Set against the backdrop of Salalah’s striking landscape, where mountains meet the sea, Hawana Salalah, Oman’s largest integrated tourism complex and year-round vibrant community, offers an unparalleled experience from pristine beaches, lush greenery, natural beauty, state-of-the-art facilities, world-class Hotels, and a breath-taking vibrant Marina, makes it a prime destination for having such a hospitality initiative.

Graduates of the program will be offered employment opportunities across Hawana Salalah’s Hotels, directly contributing to job creation, workforce development, and Oman’s Vision 2040 goals of sustainable economic diversification.