Dubai - Multipolitan, a global mobility platform, published its flagship Wealth Report 2025: The Taxed Generation. The report ranks the world’s best cities for preserving and protecting wealth amid rising global tax pressure.

The UAE secures the top two spots in the Tax Friendly Cities Index due to Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s favorable tax environments and stable governance. The inclusion of five additional GCC cities in the top 20 underscores the region’s increased significance as a key jurisdiction for global wealth.

As governments recalibrate policy, new opportunities are emerging for those with the foresight to act early and decisively. Concurrently, environmental volatility and regulatory frameworks are reshaping the criteria by which globally mobile families assess cities. This report is a toolkit for families and advisors navigating the decade ahead.

“Wealth isn’t just being built anymore - it’s being defended. Geography is becoming the ultimate strategy, and the UAE is at the forefront of this shift.”

Nirbhay Handa, CEO of Multipolitan

Tax Friendly Cities Index 2025

This index evaluates 164 jurisdictions using a composite of statutory taxation metrics (personal income tax, capital gains, inheritance, and wealth tax), bilateral tax treaty coverage, and governance indicators.

Abu Dhabi ranks first, combining a 0% income tax regime, relatively low property transfer costs, and a strong legal infrastructure.

ranks first, combining a 0% income tax regime, relatively low property transfer costs, and a strong legal infrastructure. Dubai ranks second, offering broad international connectivity and regulatory clarity.

ranks second, offering broad international connectivity and regulatory clarity. Singapore occupies the third position, not due to zero taxation, but as a jurisdiction exemplifying fiscal prudence, robust treaty architecture, and policy stability.

occupies the third position, not due to zero taxation, but as a jurisdiction exemplifying fiscal prudence, robust treaty architecture, and policy stability. Manama, Doha, Kuwait City, Riyadh, and Muscat feature within the top 20, demonstrating the stability and strength of the GCC.

“In short, today’s tax-friendly cities must offer more than a low tax rate: they must earn investors’ trust that the rate won’t suddenly change and that assets will remain safe. That requires stable governance - something Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Singapore have carefully cultivated,” said Handa

UAE Leads, GCC displays strength: Abu Dhabi and Dubai Dominate the 2025 Tax Friendly Cities Index

The UAE cements its leadership as a global hub for mobile wealth in the inaugural Tax Friendly Cities Index 2025, with Abu Dhabi ranked #1 and Dubai following closely at #2, ahead of financial powerhouses like Singapore (#3), Zurich (#6), and Hong Kong (#7).

Abu Dhabi’s top position reflects a combination of ultra-low personal tax exposure, regulatory stability, and a lower property related fee compared to Dubai, giving it a slight edge in overall tax friendliness. Dubai’s second-place ranking highlights its unmatched accessibility through one of the world’s most extensive treaty networks and its reputation for strong governance.

The UAE’s performance reinforces its position as a global epicentre for wealth preservation, offering HNWIs not just low tax friction, but also legal clarity and future-proof optionality in an increasingly complex fiscal landscape.

Beyond the UAE, five other GCC cities: Manama (#4), Doha (#5), Kuwait City (#8), Riyadh (#12), and Muscat (#17) also rank in the top 20, benefitting from favourable tax regimes and strong commitments to enhancing institutional depth and international connectivity. With seven of the top 20 tax friendly cities located in the GCC, the region’s growing importance as a key enabler of wealth preservation is evident.

Beyond Taxes: The New Geography of Wealth

In addition to the Tax Friendly Cities Index, the report unveils two powerful new lenses on global resilience:

Wealth Preservation Cities Index (2015–2025): Zug, Hong Kong, and Basel lead having safeguarded real purchasing power through a volatile decade. Abu Dhabi and Dubai place 22nd and 24th, underscoring increasing maturity in capital preservation.

Zug, Hong Kong, and Basel lead having safeguarded real purchasing power through a volatile decade. Abu Dhabi and Dubai place 22nd and 24th, underscoring increasing maturity in capital preservation. The Smart & Sustainable Cities Index (2025): Wellington, Copenhagen, and Singapore top the list, combining climate resilience with advanced digital infrastructure, the bedrock of future wealth security. Abu Dhabi and Dubai rank 23rd and 25th, reflecting momentum and future potential.

Expert Perspectives

In addition to the rankings, the report features ten expert commentaries from top voices in tax and wealth strategy, including former leaders at EY, Deloitte, and BDO, international lawyers, and cross-border family office advisors.

These commentaries explore how ultra-wealthy families are adapting to a high-tax future, staying compliant in an era of transparency, and weighing new opportunities across jurisdictions - from Singapore and Dubai to Portugal, Malta, and Cyprus. Others offer insider views on American expats, Brazil’s wealth planning playbook, and how AI can help transform tax planning.

Together, they reveal a shift in mindset: wealth resilience now depends on smarter structures, jurisdictional agility, and long-term planning.

About Multipolitan

Multipolitan is the world’s first and only product-driven global migration platform that simplifies international travel, relocation, business setup, and asset management for borderless enthusiasts.

Launched in 2024, Multipolitan was co-founded by Nirbhay Handa, a former Group Head at Henley & Partners, and Lee Smith, co-founder, who previously founded payment unicorn Paidy, which was acquired by PayPal for US$2.7 billion.