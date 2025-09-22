Dubai, UAE

News Highlights:

Mulk International brings the 4th Industrial Revolution in the construction industry in the Gulf countries that will reduce cost, wastage, time of delivery and increase profitability and sustainability; Mulk Marses Robotics will launch a number of fully-automated modular construction factories in the UAE, Europe, and USA, to establish a global footprint; The global construction market is projected to grow from US$11.39 trillion in 2024 to US$16.11 trillion by 2030; The Middle East construction industry was valued at US$104.15 billion in 2024 while a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9 percent is forecast until 2030.

Mulk International, the international business arm of UAE-based Mulk Holdings International, and Marses today announced the launch of Mulk Marses Robotics, a ground-breaking joint venture poised to redefine the global construction sector.

This new entity is set to accelerate the shift from the traditional labour-intensive construction methods to an technologically advanced, automated manufacturing model—unlocking exponential value through unprecedented gains in speed, cost-efficiency, quality, and environmental sustainability.

With an aggressive roadmap that includes new factories in the UAE, Europe, and the USA, Mulk Marses Robotics is not just entering the market; it’s building the future. It is transforming construction into a highly efficient, high-tech, and scalable industry, ready to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

“This joint venture represents a monumental shift in our vision for the future of construction,” said Mr. Adnan Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk Marses Robotics. “For too long, the industry has been held back by traditional, time-consuming methods. With robotic modular manufacturing, we can now build with a new level of precision, speed, and sustainability that will deliver immense value and transform the industry’s investment profile.”

The global construction market is projected to grow from US$11.39 trillion in 2024 to US$16.11 trillion by 2030, according to a research by global accounting firm Deloitte. This is higher than the gross domestic products of 192 countries. If robotics technology is deployed, the industry’s growth and profitability will jump manifold.

“Smart construction has moved from experimental to essential and is set to impact the way projects are executed, from tendering and bidding to construction and operation and maintenance,” it said.

Mulk Marses Robotics will launch a number of fully-automated modular construction factories in the UAE, Europe, and USA, to establish a global footprint. These factories will bring the next-generation production technology to ensure high-efficiency production of robotically manufactured wall panels, pods, and modular housing systems, delivering significant cost and time savings.

Mr. Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, added: “Our deep expertise across diverse industries revealed that construction is ripe for a new wave of innovation. This is not just about a new trend—it is about capturing the future of the industry. This partnership unites Mulk’s global market presence and building solutions expertise with MARSES’ unmatched proficiency in automation and advanced manufacturing. Together, we are creating a powerhouse that will shape how the world builds and invests in its infrastructure.”

Mulk Marses Robotics will be a sustainable leader in construction with the integration of sustainability practices as a core competitive advantage by reducing waste, optimising resources, and cutting carbon footprints. It will deploy future-proof technology by developing a global automation catalogue for future applications in other high-value industries. It will establish a Construction Automation Training Academy to build the next generation of skilled professionals and secure a talent pipeline.

Mr. Arbab Khan, Group CEO of Mulk International, emphasized the wider transformation, by adding, “Robotics and construction are not just technologies—they represent a turning point for the way humanity builds. By merging automation with construction, we can slash timelines, lower costs, elevate quality, and embed sustainability at the core of every project. With Mulk Marses Robotics, we are laying the foundation for a new era in global infrastructure—an era defined by speed, intelligence, and resilience.”

While the core focus is to revolutionise construction, Mulk Marses Robotics will also extend its proprietary technologies into other high-growth sectors, including automotive, electronics, and heavy material handling, driving a second wave of expansion and diversification.

“For decades, we’ve built our homes and cities the same way. We stand at the beginning of the AI and Robotics era, and it’s time to take a new path. Our vision is to empower the future of construction with a method that will enable us to meet the global transformations happening all around us. We are making sustainability a core value by minimizing waste, optimizing resources, and cutting carbon footprints, which will be our focus as we move toward this new age of automation,” said Mr. Mohammed, Marses Co-Founder and CEO of Mulk Marses Robotics.

The launch of Mulk Marses Robotics comes at a critical time when the global construction industry is under immense pressure to deliver faster, greener, and more affordable solutions. By combining Mulk International’s market leadership with Marses’ technological depth, the joint venture is uniquely positioned as the vanguard of this transformation—offering a compelling opportunity to reshape construction for the modern era and deliver significant returns.

The Middle East construction industry was valued at US$104.15 billion in 2024 while a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9 percent is forecast until 2030, Deloitte report said. The Middle East construction market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rapid urbanisation, large-scale infrastructure projects, and economic diversification initiatives.