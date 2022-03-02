Centralized command center using BioIntelliSense’s multi-parameter wearable devices and data services to enhance patient care established at Mubadala Health

Abu Dhabi, UAE and Denver, CO USA: Mubadala Health today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with BioIntelliSense to introduce its innovative technology in the UAE. The collaboration, which strengthens the UAE’s position as a global leader in healthcare innovation, will incorporate BioIntelliSense’s remote monitoring technologies within Mubadala Health’s continuous care model to drive clinical workflow efficiencies, unlock data-driven insights, and enhance the patient experience.

BioIntelliSense’s medical-grade wearable technology allows patients to benefit from convenient, effective, and seamless care whether they are in a hospital or under a remote monitoring program at home.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health, said: “This partnership is in line with our comprehensive strategy to provide innovative care to our patients and create efficiencies in the way healthcare is delivered. Through the use of this new technology, Mubadala Health can better meet the needs of patients, delivering customized care, at the right time and place, across our integrated network. BioIntelliSense’s technology will allow our clinicians to access near real-time information on patients’ vital signs and symptoms, enabling them to identify changes in health sooner and intervene earlier.”

“This strategic partnership will help create fully integrated, continuous care delivery that starts during a patient’s hospitalization, enabling monitoring of their health status throughout their recovery process, and from the comfort of their own home after leaving the hospital,” Al Nowais added.

“The collaboration with Mubadala Health in launching a continuous remote monitoring capability will help providers deliver a new level of care for patients in the UAE,” said James Mault, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioIntelliSense. “This partnership with Mubadala Health represents a tremendous opportunity to apply the BioSticker™ and BioButton® wearable medical devices across multiple care settings, make early detection simple, and empower care teams with personalized clinical intelligence that enables informed, proactive interventions.”

Mubadala Health will roll out the new technology across its integrated healthcare network of providers.

Starting with long-term services, Mubadala Health is also working to incorporate BioIntelliSense’s technology for similar remote monitoring programs across orthopedics, oncology, end-stage renal disease, post-hospital discharge, home healthcare, and elderly primary care.

The adoption of BioIntelliSense's flagship FDA-cleared BioSticker and medical-grade BioButton wearable devices, along with its algorithmic-based data services, will enable Mubadala Health to capture continuous multi-parameter patient trending data passively and securely across a broad range of physiological leading indicators (resting heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature, body position, activity level, sleep, gait analysis, et al.). Together with BioCloud™ analytics and intelligent alerting, Mubadala Health can remotely monitor at-risk, long-term care patient populations and allocate resources efficiently based on a documented clinical need through a centralized command center using the data from the BioIntelliSense multi-parameter wearable devices.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical grade BioButton® devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care from in the hospital to the home.

