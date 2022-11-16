The partnership aims to harness the success of the popular “The Adventures of Mansour” cartoon, which has already racked up two billion YouTube views, three million subscribers and 300 million watch hours and with over 25 million unique viewers in the last 90 days

Mansour producers Bidaya Media will develop and produce new content focused on the UAE National Identity theme to be launched in 2023

The content will aim to spread cultural awareness, preserving the national identity, strengthening the sense of belonging to the nation amongst Emiratis, and nurturing the young local community, in line with the Principles of the 50

Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and Bidaya Media have signed an agreement to create UAE National Identity themed content based on the new series of the popular Emirati cartoon “The Adventures of Mansour”.

The new series will be launched in 2023, with Bidaya Media working closely with Mubadala to produce new stories and content. This will serve to encourage cultural awareness, preserve the national identity, strengthen the sense of belonging to the nation amongst Emiratis and support in nurturing young Emiratis' abilities, in line with the Principles of the 50.

Nabil El Jisr, CEO Bidaya Media said “Mansour has been hugely successful with over two billon YouTube views. With our compelling stories and content, we are harnessing Emirati values and culture, and creating an awareness for these among the youth, as well as the new generation, by leveraging Mansour and its popularity amongst the Emirati community. This serves to encourage, protect, and support Emirati heritage and principles for future generations.”

Fatima Al Marzouqi, Portfolio Emiratization Director at Mubadala added “Mubadala is committed to supporting the future of the UAE national identity, and this begins with our children. Our organization prioritizes partnerships with both the public and private sectors to encourage the growth and development of the younger generations. We are communicating this message through Mansour, and everything the cartoon stands for. We must remember Mansour is not created solely for the current generation, but to create an impact for decades to come.”

The popular cartoon was created to appeal to Arab children and encourage a healthy lifestyle, cultural appreciation and an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), the show has superseded the original expectations of its award-winning creator, Rashed Alharmoodi, to capture the imagination of children across the Middle East.

The Adventures of Mansour has over two billion YouTube views, three million subscribers and 300 million watch hours, and 25.2 million unique viewers in just the last 90 days. The new series aims to build on this success and has improved production quality and aims raise awareness for the culture and values that represent the UAE both locally and internationally, tackling issues of international significance such as AI, the role of and reliance on technology, climate change and space exploration.

The series targets children aged 6-12 and is funded by Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) as part of their efforts to support children content creation that support inclusion, culture, and Arabic language.

