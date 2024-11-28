Dubai, UAE – In alignment with the UAE’s national agenda to foster an inclusive society and empower People of Determination, MTR Group has partnered with the Rashid Center for People of Determination to revolutionize education for children with special needs. This partnership underscores the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in inclusion, as set forth in initiatives such as the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination.

Through this collaboration, MTR Group will sponsor the education of some kids at the Rashid Center for an entire year, aiming to enhance the learning environment with innovative and inclusive solutions. This initiative is a testament to the group’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s broader efforts to achieve sustainability and inclusivity.

Marking the occasion of UAE National Day, MTR celebrated UAE National Day in the Center with the presence of HH Sheikh Jumaa Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, chairman of Rashid centre, with a heritage-focused event honoring the nation’s cultural legacy. The celebration symbolized the group's dedication to preserving the UAE’s rich traditions while championing innovative approaches to corporate social responsibility.

Tarlan Musaev, CEO and Founder of MTR Group, shared his thoughts: “The UAE leadership’s dedication to empowering People of Determination inspires us to contribute meaningfully to this vision. By supporting education, we’re not just aiding individual children but reinforcing the UAE’s role as a beacon of inclusivity and innovation.”

Education for People of Determination has been a focal point of the UAE’s vision, supported by policies emphasizing accessibility, advanced learning technologies, and community partnerships. With 24% of the UAE’s People of Determination involved in educat

Mariam Othman from the Rashid Center stated: “Our collaboration with MTR Group highlights the power of shared commitment. Education is the cornerstone of empowerment, and together, we’re ensuring children with special needs receive the support they deserve to lead fulfilling lives.”

By providing critical resources and engaging in meaningful collaborations, the MTR Group seeks to advance the UAE’s goal of creating an inclusive society that empowers every individual to contribute to national progress.

Empowering Through Collaboration:

This partnership highlights the transformative potential of combining corporate resources with specialized expertise to create lasting change. The Rashid Center has long been a pioneer in providing holistic care and education for People of Determination, and MTR Group’s support amplifies its ability to create a greater impact.

As the UAE moves toward its centennial vision for 2071, which emphasizes inclusion and innovation, partnerships like these will play a vital role in ensuring a future where everyone thrives.

About MTR Group:

MTR Group is a composite organization with subsidiaries specializing in various fields: Properties, Luxury Yachts Sale/Booking, Business Consulting, and Fashion/Clothing.