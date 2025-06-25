Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine presented the third session of the 2025 Science Café series at Bin Jelmood House. Titled "The Promise of AI in Precision Medicine: A Healthcare Revolution in Qatar," the session brought together leading experts to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare delivery in Qatar.

The Science Café session examined cutting-edge developments in AI-assisted medicine, including machine learning applications in diagnostics, personalised treatment protocols, and the ethical considerations of implementing AI in healthcare settings. Discussions highlighted Qatar's pioneering efforts in integrating AI technologies with genomic medicine and digital health solutions.

Prof. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine, said: "Qatar's investment in AI-driven precision medicine positions the country as an early adopter of global healthcare innovation. Through our ongoing efforts with disease cohorts and our collaborative research networks, Sidra Medicine is building comprehensive datasets that, when combined with AI, unlock unprecedented insights into disease mechanisms and treatment responses. This Science Café session demonstrated how these technologies are already improving patient care and will continue to transform precision medicine in the years ahead."

Abdulla Al Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, said: "Science Café continues to serve as a vital bridge between scientific innovation and public understanding. By hosting discussions on transformative technologies like AI in medicine, Msheireb Museums fulfils its mission of fostering dialogue about progress while maintaining our connection to humanity. These conversations are essential for ensuring that technological advancement serves the broader community."

The session featured speakers and a panel session with Dr. Muneera Al-Qahtani, Senior Research Associate from Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute; Dr. Mitch Stotland, Vice Chair of Surgery and Founder of the AI and Medicine Conference series at Sidra Medicine; Dr. Madeeha Kamal, Acting Division Chief of Adolescent Medicine at Sidra Medicine; Dr. Amr Metwally, Asst. Executive Director at Hamad Medical Corporation’s Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center; and Dr. Yosra Mekki a recent graduate from Qatar University’s College of Medicine.

Dr Sahar Da'as, Research Manager at Sidra Medicine and founder of the Science Café series, said: "The integration of AI in precision medicine represents a paradigm shift in how we approach precision medicine and healthcare. At Sidra Medicine, we are witnessing firsthand how machine learning algorithms can analyse vast genomic datasets to predict disease patterns, optimise treatment pathways, and deliver truly personalised care. This session showcased Qatar's leadership in harnessing AI to revolutionise patient care and outcomes."

Exhibitors from Vraxa, Biotech Medical, Avey and SaVest, specialising in AI, virtual reality and advanced medical technologies, were also present to showcase the latest advancements in the application of AI in healthcare and precision medicine.

The 2025 Science Café series continues to align with Qatar Foundation’s mission to advance knowledge and community awareness. The series provides a platform for public engagement with cutting-edge scientific developments, fostering dialogue between researchers, clinicians, and the community.

