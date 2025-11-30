Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Downtown Doha is fully prepared to serve as a premier destination for the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup 2025, with comprehensive activations scheduled from 1 to 18 December across multiple locations within the city, and will host extensive fan experiences at Barahat Msheireb, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, and Al Kahraba Street, operating daily from 3 PM to 11 PM.

Football Experience Across Msheireb

During the tournament period, Msheireb Downtown Doha will become a lively centre for football celebrations, featuring:

The Premium Fan Experience at Barahat Msheireb with live match screenings

Interactive football activations along Sikkat Wadi Msheireb and Al Kahraba Street

A diverse programme of live performances and family-friendly experiences

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, stated: "Msheireb Downtown Doha is ready to host football fans from across the region. With engaging activations across our central streets and public spaces, visitors can fully experience the excitement of the tournament whilst enjoying a welcoming and sustainable urban environment. We warmly say 'Hayyakom' to everyone joining us at Msheireb Downtown Doha to celebrate the spirit of football and community."

Strategic Partnerships Formalised for Winter Season

The Arab Cup celebrations mark the beginning of Msheireb's Winter Season, a citywide programme running from December 2025 to January 2026. In the lead-up to the season's launch, Msheireb Properties formalised key partnerships through official signing ceremonies with leading organisations.

On 23 November, Vodafone Qatar joined as the Exclusive Telecom Platinum Sponsor through two separate agreements covering both the Winter and Ramadan seasons. The ceremonies were attended by Mr. Abdullah Ali Al Misned, Acting Chief Administrative Officer of Vodafone Qatar, and Mr. Hassan Al Emadi representing Msheireb Properties. The following day, BYD Mannai formalised its position as the Exclusive Automotive Platinum Sponsor, with Mr Rajesh Krishnan, President of the Automotive Group at BYD Mannai, and Mr Mohammad Darwish from Msheireb Properties signing the agreement. Additionally, a partnership with digital food delivery platform Rafeeq was signed on 24 November, with Mr Ahmed Abdulla, Rafeeq Media Manager, and Eng. Ahmad Al Korbi from Msheireb Properties in attendance.

These partnerships complement the existing collaboration with Visit Qatar as Strategic Partner, Qatar National Bank as Platinum Sponsor, and ME Visual as valued sponsor, whilst AlKass Sports Channel serves as Media Partner for the season.

Together, these partnerships enable Msheireb Downtown Doha to deliver enhanced experiences throughout the Winter Season, from comprehensive digital connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions to integrated financial services and visitor platform enhancements.

A Season of Culture and Community

Following the tournament, the city will welcome visitors to a diverse lineup of events, including the much-anticipated return of Sweet Sikka with its Candy Zone at Sahat Al Nakheel, and the open-air Baraha Cinema.

Qatar National Day celebrations will unfold across Msheireb Downtown Doha in mid-December, featuring cultural installations, performances, and family-friendly experiences celebrating the nation's heritage and unity. The season will further be enriched by art exhibitions at Msheireb Museums and M7, fashion pop-ups at Doha Design District, and educational workshops, ensuring a bustling and engaging atmosphere for residents and visitors throughout the winter months.

These activations showcase Msheireb Downtown Doha's position as a leading venue for global events, distinguished by its unique blend of cultural heritage and modern urban amenities.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices