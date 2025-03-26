Riyadh/Warsaw – MRC Saudi, the leading media measurement and analytics company in Saudi Arabia, and Adspective, a pioneer in AI-driven advertising technology, have announced a strategic partnership to redefine audience measurement and ad personalization.

This collaboration merges MRC Saudi’s expertise in media analytics with Adspective’s cutting-edge AI solutions, giving advertisers, media agencies, and content owners unmatched insights into audience behavior, ad effectiveness, and content engagement.

A Smarter Way to Connect with Audiences

This partnership is built on five key pillars:

AI-Driven Scene and Audience Analytics – MRC Saudi’s real-time data will power Adspective’s AI models, optimizing ad placements dynamically to align with audience behaviors.

– MRC Saudi’s real-time data will power Adspective’s AI models, optimizing ad placements dynamically to align with audience behaviors. Cross-Platform Measurement – Advanced data analytics will track audience engagement across TV, digital, and out-of-home media, ensuring holistic campaign performance insights.

– Advanced data analytics will track audience engagement across TV, digital, and out-of-home media, ensuring holistic campaign performance insights. Virtual Product Placement (VPP) – Adspective’s AI will seamlessly integrate with MRC Saudi’s measurement systems, enabling real-time, contextual ad insertions tailored to the viewer.

– Adspective’s AI will seamlessly integrate with MRC Saudi’s measurement systems, enabling real-time, contextual ad insertions tailored to the viewer. Innovation in Media Analytics – Together, the companies will develop new methodologies for predictive modeling, ensuring advertisers stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.

– Together, the companies will develop new methodologies for predictive modeling, ensuring advertisers stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape. Vision 2030 Alignment – This partnership supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, accelerating digital transformation in the media and advertising sectors.

Executive Perspectives

Eng. Bandar Al Mashhadi, CEO of MRC Saudi:

“At MRC Saudi, we are committed to driving the future of media measurement through innovation and intelligence. Our partnership with Adspective represents a major leap forward in leveraging AI to deliver unparalleled audience insights and revolutionize ad personalization. By integrating our advanced analytics with Adspective’s cutting-edge AI solutions, we are empowering advertisers and content creators with real-time, data-driven strategies that ensure every ad is not just seen, but truly resonates. This collaboration sets a new standard for AI-driven media and advertising in Saudi Arabia.”

Rafał Radawiec, CEO of Adspective:

"Advertising is broken because audiences have learned to ignore it. The future belongs to brands that engage viewers, not interrupt them. This partnership isn’t just about measurement—it’s about making ads actually work. With MRC Saudi, we’re bringing AI-driven, non-intrusive advertising to the forefront, helping brands connect with audiences in a way that feels natural, relevant, and valuable."

The Role of Co-Production Salon

Co-Production Salon played a key role in ensuring that both companies’ objectives align, facilitating a collaboration that is set to drive tangible results for the media industry.

Heba Korayem: "We proudly facilitated the alliance between Adspective and MRC Saudi. This partnership blends global tech expertise with local market knowledge, benefiting the regional advertising industry, which is exactly what we aim to do at the CoProduction Salon

A New Benchmark for Advertising in Saudi Arabia

This partnership sets a new standard for AI-driven advertising and media analytics, equipping advertisers and media owners with smarter tools to:

Enhance audience engagement

Improve ad performance with real-time insights

Maximize revenue through context-aware, AI-powered ad placements

Together, MRC Saudi and Adspective are reshaping how advertising works—creating a future where ads aren’t interruptions, but natural, meaningful interactions.

