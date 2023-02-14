Mozn announced it will collaborate with Mambu in cloud banking, empowering financial institutions to enhance banking experiences for customers in the modern digital age.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mozn, a market leader in enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, today announced its strategic partnership with Mambu. The partnership will provide the region’s financial organisations with industry-leading cloud banking solutions combined with world-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products built on cutting-edge R&D and intelligence engines.

Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform complements Mozn’s AI-Powered financial crime prevention suite “FOCAL” to protect banks and fintechs against financial crime. The collaboration aims to provide digital banking solutions that deliver seamless and secure experiences for customers in the Middle East and Africa.

“Regulation and compliance in financial services has to evolve fast. Combined with the growth of the digital banking, fintech and the payments ecosystem in the GCC region, we expect to see a surge in the need for specialised propositions,” says Miljan Stamenkovic, General Manager MEA at Mambu. “Our collaboration with Mozn lets us build a stronger bridge between local financial institutions and their customers. With Mambu’s flexible cloud-native platform paired with Mozn's in-region expertise, our customers benefit from strict adherence to evolving standards in compliance and risk management.”

Mambu is a SaaS, API-driven banking, and financial services banking platform. Its technology is designed to fuel financial innovation, bring solutions to market faster, drive down cost barriers, and allow ecosystems to expand. The company empowers non-banks, neobanks, and traditional financial institutions to support customers and underserved segments with access to modern financial services by modernising their core operations.

“Today, customers rely on safe and secure digital banking for their financial needs,” says Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, Founder & CEO at Mozn. “Through Mozn's strategic partnership with Mambu, our combined best-in-class solutions will enable financial institutions to scale, reduce costs, and strengthen AML compliance, all while increasing customer trust through the most secure money-management processes.”

Mozn offers a unified financial crime fighting suite that is built specifically to meet emerging market needs and challenges. FOCAL by Mozn empowers financial institutions to screen customers, monitor transactions, and assess risk confidently and efficiently by using powerful AI and seamless automation. Organisations using FOCAL are empowered to combat the ever-evolving and sophisticated attacks targeting the region and meet rapidly scaling regulatory demands.

About Mozn:

Mozn is a Saudi technology company that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to innovate and build Products and Solutions for the advancement of digital humanity.

SOLUTIONS by Mozn provides tailored Artificial Intelligence solutions to solve unique challenges and digitally transform organizations while FOCAL by Mozn is the leading AI-powered financial crime prevention suite.

Mozn has offices in 3 different countries – KSA, UK & the UAE—and houses more than 150 employees.

For more information, visit www.mozn.ai

About Mambu

Mambu is the world’s only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu has 900 employees that support 250 customers in over 65 countries - including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, OakNorth, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank. www.mambu.com

