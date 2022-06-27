El Said: “Delighted to witness the cooperation of high-end entities that provide their hands-on expertise in the field to support start-ups and help young entrepreneurs”

Cairo: “MOUNT PR” signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with “Rowad 2030”, a project of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, to support start-up companies and entrepreneurs through “Start-up Clinics”. Aligned with the State’s 2030 Vision, the new cooperation aims to build an integrated and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem that enables youth to establish their own businesses and projects.

Held under the auspices of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the signing ceremony was attended by Hala El Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dina El Sewefy, Founder and Managing Director of MOUNT PR, Nermine Seif El Yazal, General Manager at MOUNT PR, and Dr. Ghada Khalil, Director of Rowad 2030 Project.

During the event, Dr. Hala El Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, expressed her delight to witness the cooperation of high-end entities to provide their hands-on expertise in the field to support start-ups and help young entrepreneurs boost their journey in the market place privileging from their knowledge and success stories. She also noted that these collaborations highlight the presence of highly responsible companies that endeavor to support the community and provide the necessary assistance to get over the market challenges and build an integrated and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem that enables youth to establish their own businesses and projects.

Dina El Sewefy, Founder and Managing Director of MOUNT PR, stated, “We’re thrilled to support the flourishing start-ups and be part of the provided consultations in different fields, which largely aligns with our CSR strategy at MOUNT PR.”

El Sewefy also stated that the signing of the MoU with “Rowad 2030” program also aligns with the company’s commitment to contribute to the State’s “Vision 2030” towards developing the Egyptian community. Furthermore, she pointed out that “MOUNT PR” will organize consultation sessions, and training workshops for the young entrepreneurs and start-ups to pass on their knowledge and expertise in Communications and PR to help them overcome the market challenges.

In addition, Nermine Seif El Yazal, General Manager at MOUNT PR, clarified that the company is keen on providing support and assistance to entrepreneurs and start-up companies through initiatives such as “Rowad 2030” to help them attain growth and continuity in the market place, highlighting that the youth would benefit drastically from these initiatives which will boost their experiences and accelerate their journey in the market.

She further added that the services provided by “MOUNT PR” is for the sole reason of enriching and empowering the upcoming entrepreneurs to grow their businesses in the best possible way, through one-on-one and collective entrepreneurship consultation sessions that will be offered free of charge to support them in their early steps in the market.

