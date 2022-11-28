The General Director of Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and the General Manager of Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain, Ricardo Vale, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Vatel Bahrain and the hotel to provide training opportunities for college students.

Al Khalifa said that "This cooperation ensures diversity for college students with the aim of gaining experiences in hotels of different nature, as the Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain is distinguished as a beach resort with a unique atmosphere, which reflects the diversity in the hotel sector."

The General Director of Vatel emphasized the importance of achieving an effective partnership between the college and the hotel in order to overcome the obstacles and challenges that were discussed during the meeting.

Al Khalifa revealed the provision of training opportunities for Vatel students in other Vida properties located in the United Arab Emirates.

Vail confirmed that Vatel Bahrain provides the Bahraini market with distinguished cadres in the fields of hospitality, hotel and tourism, noting the hotel's relentless endeavor to provide all students with distinguished practical experiences and expertise. He praised the effective cooperation between the college and the hotel.

The General Manager of Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain stated, "Vatel Bahrain plays an important role in achieving the Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, that is in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. This is an essential pillar for the development of the tourism and hotel sector and reaching the desired goals in diversifying sources of income, and it is also one of the distinguished projects through its role in supplying the tourism sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain with internationally qualified personnel.”

