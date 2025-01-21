The transformative car price valuation service has over 90% accuracy.

The online automotive business guide is the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia – Motory.com, a leading automotive marketing services platform, has announced the launch of an innovative online car price valuation service, and the Kingdom's first online automotive business directory, Motory Guide.

The online car price valuation service represents an industry game-changer. Having monitored and analyzed the performance of a free experimental service over the past two years, Motory.com has developed proprietary algorithms that ensure over 90% accuracy rate in car price valuations. In 2023 alone, the experimental service successfully handled over 60,000 car price valuation requests.

Motory’s online car price valuation service will not only offer precise car price valuations but will also provide the applicant with the possibility to benefit from the comprehensive “Mojaz” report for each vehicle.

The Motory Guide aims to meet and fulfill all customer needs by featuring a range of over 3,500 automotive-related businesses including service centers, tire shops, and body and paint workshops. It will be regularly updated to incorporate additional automotive aftermarket businesses within Saudi Arabia.

Ahmad Al Tawbah, Chief Executive Officer of Motory.com, said: "Motory.com is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements to meet market demands. By providing a comprehensive guide of automotive services, we aim to simplify car service access for everyone, helping potential customers find automotive-related businesses easily and learn more about their services. Coupled with the premium valuation service, car buyers in the Kingdom will have more information at the fingertips than ever before. These initiatives are aligned with our goals to help individuals make informed car buying decisions, providing a seamless journey to people in the digital age.”

Both the premium valuation service and the automotive business guide reflect Motory.com's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and customer service, solidifying its place as the trusted go-to platform for automotive services in the Kingdom.

About Motory.com

Motory.com, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Technology Company Limited, was launched as a leading automotive marketing services platform dedicated to serving the Saudi market in May 2014. Since its inception, Motory.com has served as a platform with advanced features to improve the auto buying experience of new and used cars for individuals and dealers. The platform also offers a wide variety of rich automotive-related content, including test drives, reviews, new car releases, recent auto exhibitions, and much more. By setting a new benchmark for excellence in auto trading services, Motory.com seeks to consistently provide the best auto trading experience for individuals and dealers and aims to become a reliable source of automotive content in the wider MENA region.