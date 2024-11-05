Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has awarded a Green Certificate to Soramitsu ME Computer Systems & Communication Equipment Software Design (Soramitsu).

This commendation acknowledges Soramitsu's strategic choice to utilize Moro’s Green Data Centers for their IT operations. The Green Certificate was presented by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, to Dr. Makoto Takemiya, Group CEO of Soramitsu.

The Green Certificate confirms that Soramitsu will save approximately 60,130 KgCO2e in carbon emissions during the hosting period. This initiative highlights the commitment of both organizations to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

“Moro Hub is dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to our partners. The presentation of the Green Certificate to Soramitsu is a testament to our joint efforts in promoting green technologies and reducing our carbon footprint. We are proud to support Soramitsu in their mission to create a more sustainable future,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Reflecting on the achievement, Dr. Makoto Takemiya of Soramitsu, said, “We are deeply honored to receive this Green Certificate from Moro Hub. This recognition validates our commitment to sustainability and highlights the importance we place on the environment to create a better future for everyone, which is also a key value of the SORA blockchain network that we are a contributor to.”

The Green Certificate stands as a significant honor, symbolizing the unified efforts of businesses in adopting sustainable practices and promoting a culture of environmental stewardship. This program aligns seamlessly with Moro Hub's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth by both the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations.

As a key element of Moro Hub's vision for a more sustainable future, the Green Certificate highlights the crucial involvement of Soramitsu in advancing renewable energy projects. By recognizing the contributions of organizations that have opted for Moro’s Green Data Centers for their IT operations, this initiative reinforces the shared commitment to environmental conservation and the promotion of sustainable methods within the digital sphere.