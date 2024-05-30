Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed an agreement with National Security Services Group (NSSG), Oman’s leading cybersecurity services provider, to introduce innovative Smart City and IoT solutions across Oman. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies' efforts to revolutionize urban living and drive digital transformation in the region. The agreement was signed by Arif Almalik, Chief Digital Products Officer of Moro Hub and Hamza Al Jaafari, Chief Technology Officer of NSSG.

The partnership aims to explore cutting-edge solutions tailored to enhance the infrastructure and efficiency of cities in Oman. In addition, the engagement underscores the client's keen interest in leveraging Moro Hub's state-of-the-art technologies to address their evolving needs and aspirations.

"We are pleased to associate with NSSG advancing Oman's digital landscape. Our collaboration represents more than just a partnership; it's a commitment to empowering communities, revolutionizing infrastructure, and fostering sustainable growth. Together, we stand at the forefront of innovation, harnessing the power of Smart Cities to redefine urban living and elevate the quality of life for citizens across Oman. With our combined expertise and unwavering dedication, we are set to unveil limitless possibilities, driving progress and prosperity for generations to come. This initiative exemplifies Moro Hub's core values of innovation, collaboration, and excellence, as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital age,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

With the rapid pace of urbanization and the growing demand for advanced technological solutions, the alliance between Moro Hub and NSSG aims to deliver comprehensive Smart City initiatives that encompass IoT, data analytics, cloud computing, and more. By combining Moro Hub's expertise in digital innovation with NSSG's local insights and network, the partnership is positioned to empower cities across Oman with scalable, sustainable, and interconnected solutions.

"We are thrilled to join forces with NSSG to bring our Smart City and IoT solutions to Oman," said Eng. Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving progress and innovation in the region, as we work together to create smarter, more resilient cities that cater to the needs of citizens and businesses alike."

"Our collaboration with Moro Hub opens up new avenues for technological advancement and economic growth in Oman. By harnessing the power of digital innovation, we aim to foster sustainable development and enhance the quality of life for communities across the Sultanate,” said Hamza Al Jaafari, Chief Technology Officer of NSSG.

This collaboration exemplifies Moro Hub’s commitment to driving progress and innovation in the region, as it works to create smarter, more resilient cities that cater to the needs of citizens and businesses alike.

-Ends-

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.