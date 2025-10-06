Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to United Arab Bank (UAB) in recognition of the bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability through IT co-location at Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre. The award was presented by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, to Padmanabhan SV, Chief Information Officer of United Arab Bank at WETEX, which runs from September 30 to October 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“United Arab Bank’s decision to co-locate its IT operations at Moro Hub’s Green Cloud demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to sustainability and corporate responsibility. We are proud to support UAB in achieving its environmental goals while providing a secure, reliable, and low-carbon digital infrastructure," said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub.

The Green Certificate acknowledges UAB’s proactive efforts in reducing its carbon footprint by leveraging Moro Hub’s energy-efficient, renewable-powered data center infrastructure. This collaboration aligns with global sustainability standards and UAE climate initiatives, marking a significant step in the financial sector’s digital and environmental transformation.

“Sustainability is at the core of our operations. Partnering with Moro Hub allows us to reduce our carbon footprint significantly while maintaining the highest standards of IT performance and security. This Green Certificate is a testament to our ongoing commitment to a greener future,” said Padmanabhan SV, Chief Information Officer

The certificate serves as formal recognition of measurable environmental impact reductions and reinforces UAB’s commitment to sustainable business practices. Moro Hub will continue to provide monitoring and reporting to ensure transparency and alignment with international environmental standards.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilized its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data center. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future.

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) was established in 1975, in the Emirate of Sharjah as a joint venture between key UAE and international investors, and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

UAB offers a wide range of Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury & Financial Markets, as well as Shari’ah compliant products, services and flexible solutions, to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the markets. Today, UAB is recognized as one of the few home-grown banks in the UAE, striving to enhance the lives of people by humanizing banking through impeccable service and tailored financial support.

UAB is rated investment grade, both, by Moody’s (Baa2/P-2/Stable) and Fitch (BBB+/F2/Stable).