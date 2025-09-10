MoneyHash, the Middle East and Africa’s leading payment orchestration platform, has partnered with noon payments, a trusted comprehensive digital payment gateway by noon, to streamline access to localized payment methods across the GCC. This strategic collaboration allows businesses integrated with MoneyHash to instantly activate key regional payment options—such as Mada, KNET, Benefit, Meeza, and Omannet—through a single API connection.

Bridging Fragmentation with Seamless Orchestration

The partnership brings together two leading fintech innovators to address a critical challenge facing businesses in MEA: the complexity of fragmented payment infrastructures. By combining noon payments’ extensive regional coverage with MoneyHash’s powerful orchestration capabilities, the collaboration provides businesses with an integrated solution that simplifies operations, accelerates market entry, and improves customer experience at checkout.

“MoneyHash’s orchestration technology bridges the gap between fragmented payment infrastructures and growing merchant needs,” said Nader Abdelrazik, CEO of MoneyHash. “Partnering with noon Payments allows us to deliver even more value to businesses looking to scale across the region with a truly localized, efficient, and reliable payment stack.”

The joint offering enables faster go-to-market deployment, streamlined backend operations, and higher approval rates—an essential combination for enterprise merchants and digital-first businesses navigating rapid regional expansion.

Unlocking Growth for Regional Merchants

This collaboration also represents a significant step forward for regional merchants seeking to enhance payment performance without the cost and effort of managing multiple integrations or compliance protocols. Through this unified solution, businesses can offer their customers the preferred local payment methods in each market, boosting conversion and building trust.

“Our collaboration with MoneyHash marks a transformative moment for merchants in the region,” said Mosam Gadia, SVP of noon payments. “We’re enabling businesses to scale faster, smarter, and with greater access to advanced payment services and methods than ever before.”

By tapping into noon Payments’ robust acquiring network and MoneyHash’s intelligent orchestration layer, merchants in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, and Oman can now unlock a future-ready payment infrastructure without added complexity.

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash is the first and leading payment orchestration and revenue operations platform built specifically for the Middle East and Africa. With a single unified API, the platform empowers businesses to integrate and manage multiple payment service providers, optimize transaction routing, reduce payment failures, and centralize reporting. Designed to meet the needs of startups and enterprises alike, MoneyHash provides the flexibility and scalability needed to navigate a fast-evolving financial landscape.