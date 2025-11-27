Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — MoneyHash, the leading payment orchestration platform in emerging and global markets, and Amwal Tech, the Saudi fintech platform leading the way in providing aggregated credit card installment services, announced a strategic partnership to strengthen collaboration in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

Driving Growth Through Smarter Payments

As part of its mission to simplify and scale payments across emerging markets, MoneyHash continues to expand its network of leading regional partners. The collaboration brings Amwal’s high-limit installment solutions into MoneyHash’s unified orchestration platform, creating more flexibility and value for merchants and customers across Saudi Arabia.

“Installments are no longer a nice-to-have but a critical tool for merchants to grow sales and for customers to better manage their spending,” said Nader Abdelrazik, Co-founder & CEO of MoneyHash. “Our partnership with Amwal Tech makes it easier than ever for businesses to bring these solutions to market with speed and confidence through our orchestration layer.”

This partnership reinforces MoneyHash’s role as the underlying infrastructure connecting leading payment providers across the region, empowering businesses to activate innovative solutions through a single integration.

Advancing Installment Payments in the Kingdom

With Amwal’s solutions now integrated into the MoneyHash platform, merchants can seamlessly offer flexible installment plans, unlocking new ways to drive sales, improve affordability for customers, and expand in one of the region’s fastest-growing markets.

“At Amwal Tech, our mission is to make payments smarter, easier, and more accessible for everyone,” said Reda Reda, Co-founder & CBO of Amwal Tech. “Partnering with MoneyHash allows us to amplify our impact by aligning with a regional leader that shares our vision for smarter, customer-first payment innovation.”

Together, MoneyHash and Amwal Tech are helping businesses provide customers with greater purchasing flexibility and convenience, powered by a scalable orchestration infrastructure built for the future of digital payments in Saudi Arabia.

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash is the leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, delivering infrastructure-level payment solutions that mirror AWS's approach to cloud computing. The payment orchestration software enables multiple payment gateway integrations through a single API, offering smart payment routing, multi-currency payment processing, and a unified dashboard for complete operational control. MoneyHash empowers businesses to turn payment complexity into a competitive advantage, delivering the flexibility and scalability needed to scale across one of the world's most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.

Learn more at www.moneyhash.io

About Amwal Tech

Amwal is a Saudi-based fintech company providing installment solutions to merchants and customers. Amwal’s platform offers flexible credit card installments, fast approvals, and high transaction limits, helping merchants increase sales while giving customers more payment freedom. Amwal is a regulated Payment Service Provider by Saudi Payments (The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia).

Learn more at www.amwal.tech.