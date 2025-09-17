RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, and D360 Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement, signed during Money 20/20 Middle East, underscores the commitment of both organizations to accelerate digital transformation and support Saudi Vision 2030’s financial sector development agenda.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing cross-border payment capabilities and delivering digital financial solutions to customers. By combining MoneyGram’s trusted modern global network with D360 Bank, the Saudi digital Bank backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Derayah Financial, the partnership aims to expand customer choice and convenience while advancing Saudi Arabia’s transition toward a cashless economy.

“This new partnership with D360 Bank reflects our commitment to leading the evolution of cross-border payments in Saudi Arabia,” said Ahmed Aly, Head of Middle East, South Asia & Asia Pacific at MoneyGram. “Together, we are creating new pathways for customers to move money seamlessly across borders, reinforcing our shared ambition to shape the future of payments in the kingdom, while delivering greater convenience and confidence to every customer we serve.”

“At D360 Bank, our mission is to make banking intuitive, accessible, and technology-driven. Partnering with MoneyGram connects our customers to one of the world’s largest global payment networks, enabling fast, transparent, and secure international remittances.,” said Osama Alshathri Head of Retail Banking at D360 Bank. “

The signing of this MoU builds on MoneyGram’s long-term commitment to customers in Saudi Arabia, where the company continues to work with banks, fintechs and digital platforms to broaden access to global remittances. MoneyGram today connects customers to more than five billion digital endpoints, supported by a global retail network of over 480,000 locations across 200 countries and territories.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in 36 countries, MoneyGram is globally recognized for its high-performance culture and has been honored as a Top Workplaces USA award winner for four consecutive years.

MoneyGram Media Contact

media@moneygram.com

About D360 Bank

D360 Bank is the first Saudi digital bank that adheres to Sharia principles. Investors in the bank include Dirayah Financial Company and the Public Investment Fund, complemented by several financial and investment connoisseurs within the Kingdom. Their collective aim is to establish a bank that truly understands its clientele, emphasizing the fulfilment of their financial aspirations via user-friendly, swift, and secure banking services.

The foundation of D360 Bank is its team, which boasts a blend of top-tier local and international expertise. The team is driven by a mission to deliver an equitable banking experience that caters to all. The bank focuses on empowering its clientele including individuals, entrepreneurs, and small to medium-sized enterprises, to achieve their financial goals. They employ data-driven strategies, state-of-the-art technology, and digital innovation as tools to further the nation's economic growth, aligning their objectives with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.