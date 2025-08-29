Kuwait City: Money Basket International Exchange Co., a licensed currency exchange and remittance provider in Kuwait, has announced the opening of two new branches in Al-Jahra and Mubarkiah. This strategic expansion strengthens the company’s footprint and enhances accessibility for customers seeking secure foreign exchange and international money transfer services in two of Kuwait’s busiest districts.



The opening of the new branches reflects Money Basket’s commitment to supporting Kuwait’s financial services sector through innovation, customer-centric operations, and regulatory compliance. The move comes at a time when demand for reliable, fast, and compliant exchange and remittance solutions continues to grow in Kuwait, fueled by its multicultural population and increasing international connectivity.



Both new branches are equipped with advanced real-time exchange-rate tracking systems, ensuring transparency and accuracy in transactions. In line with the Central Bank of Kuwait’s regulatory framework, Money Basket has integrated compliance protocols and monitoring systems that prioritize customer security and financial integrity.



Additionally, the branches feature extended operating hours and multi-language customer service support, catering to Kuwait’s diverse expatriate communities. Customers will benefit from faster processing times, streamlined digital services, and a welcoming environment designed for convenience and trust.



Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Mr. Muaz Radiah said: “Our expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to customer convenience and service excellence while adhering to the highest standards of compliance and transparency. By opening in Al-Jahra and Mubarkiah, we are not only expanding our presence but also reinforcing our promise to deliver secure, efficient, and customer-focused services in every transaction.”



The Al-Jahra branch is strategically located to serve one of Kuwait’s largest residential and commercial hubs, while the Mubarkiah branch offers convenience in a historic marketplace known for high business and tourism activity. These locations have been carefully selected to ensure that Money Basket remains within easy reach of both residents and visitors requiring reliable financial services.



The expansion also supports Kuwait’s broader financial inclusion agenda, as more individuals gain access to regulated and customer-focused exchange services. Money Basket aims to continue investing in technology and branch infrastructure to further enhance service delivery and meet evolving customer needs.



About Money Basket

Founded in 2003, Money Basket International Exchange Co. operates multiple branches across Kuwait, offering foreign currency exchange, international remittances, and related financial services. The company has built its reputation on transparency, compliance, and customer trust, making it a preferred choice among individuals and businesses for financial transactions.



More information is available at www.money-basket.com