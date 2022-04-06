About Kevin:

Kevin is a driven and highly accomplished Senior Director with 36 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector. Having enjoyed a highly successful and diverse career with the RBS and Natwest Group, he is renowned as an inspirational and emotionally intelligent people leader. Kevin’s proven abilities to consistently transform operational and service excellence, alongside market share growth will prove a huge asset to MoneeMint’s unique customer and colleague experience.

MoneeMint’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hassan Waqar, says:

I am delighted to appoint Kevin as our group COO where Kevin will oversee the operations of MoneeMint and be the driving force of our future success. With the wide range of skills that Kevin has to offer, I have no doubts that he will have a huge impact on MoneeMint. MoneeMint has very ambitious plans to take over the ethical banking market through the innovative products and services we are looking to offer in the UK, Europe and the GCC. It is now the perfect time to expand our team and bring in industry experts to help us launch MoneeMint and grow in other markets”

Kevin Guy also says:

I am genuinely excited to take on this fresh challenge within the freshest bank in the UK, Europe and the GCC. Trust, integrity and always doing the right thing remains the very essence of what customer rightly expect and deserve from their bank. These ethical foundations are what MoneeMint is built upon and will remain so for the communities we will be so privileged to serve. I would like to thank Hassan and his talented team for welcoming me with such warmth and I can’t wait to get started in launching such a unique and refreshing banking solution for our customers.

About MoneeMint

Fresh like the flavor of mint, an experience that reimagines how you think about banking. A bank built for your smartphone architected around your lifestyle. Built on the foundations of socially responsible banking and innovative technology, we bring to you, digital financial services that are intelligent, unique, and most important, refreshingly delightful.

For Media inquiries please email Public.Relations@moneemint.com

For Investor Inquiries please email Investor.Relations@moneemint.com

For more information, please visit www.moneemint.com