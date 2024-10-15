Cairo: In a pioneering move within its strategy to create a sustainable and environmentally friendly future in the Egyptian and regional snacks sector, and as part of its journey to become an environmentally friendly facility with zero emissions, Mondelez Egypt announced the transition of its chocolate and biscuit factories in Tenth of Ramadan electricity supply to 100% renewable energy, replacing traditional electricity sources with green energy sources like wind and solar, through its cooperation with the New and Renewable Energy Authority.

This agreement falls within Mondelez Egypt's firm commitment to sustainable development, aiming to support Egypt's efforts in achieving the goals of Vision 2030, as well as contributing to environmental protection and promoting a green economy by leveraging renewable energy, in line with its global strategy. Through this cooperation, the company also seeks to maximize the potential of renewable energy in Egypt by cooperating with the Egyptian government to utilize the energy generated from five government-owned power plants, including the Gebel El Zeit wind farms, the Zafarana wind farm, the Zafarana solar plant, the Kom Ombo solar plant, and the Hurghada wind farm.

Mohamed Elmorsi, Chairman and Managing Director of Mondelez Egypt, affirmed that this strategic cooperation represents a significant step towards a more sustainable future, reinforcing its stance on sustainability. He pointed out that Mondelez Egypt is committed to continuous development of innovative solutions that contribute to environmental preservation and to achieving sustainable development, in cooperation with government partners.

He also added, "On one hand, this collaboration is a significant milestone toward our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our full value chain by 2050. On the other hand, it aligns with Egypt’s climate change strategy for 2050 and supports Egypt’s 2030 vision. Reducing carbon emissions and using renewable energy will help us reduce environmental impact and help build more resilient economies.

It is worth noting that Mondelez Egypt places sustainability as one of the core pillars of its strategy. The company has intensified its efforts in the field of environmental sustainability through numerous local projects in line with the state's efforts and Vision 2030, in pursuit of achieving zero carbon emissions to preserve environmental balance and achieve sustainable development.