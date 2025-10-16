Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) to advance industrial innovation and enable high-impact startups to accelerate digital transformation across priority sectors in line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, and Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.

Signed during GITEX Global 2025, the agreement establishes a strategic framework for long-term collaboration to align national innovation initiatives, foster industrial digitalization, and support the UAE’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Under the MoU, Presight and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) will jointly develop and implement startup enablement programs, including new accelerator tracks, a Startup Global Exchange Program, and the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Startup Pitch Competition, alongside an innovation platform focused on industrial AI and emerging technologies.

The partnership will also explore opportunities for deal-flow collaboration, regulatory enablement, and access to incentives that help startups scale and commercialize solutions addressing industrial challenges.

His Excellency Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “Partnerships with national champions like Presight underscore MoIAT’s commitment to building a robust industrial innovation ecosystem that empowers startups to deliver high-value, technology-driven solutions. Through the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn), we combine policy, infrastructure, and talent development to enable the next generation of innovators to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in industrial AI and advanced manufacturing.”

Through the partnership, startups will gain access to MoIAT’s industrial network and Presight’s applied intelligence capabilities to co-develop and pilot solutions in areas such as energy efficiency, smart manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and sustainable industrial practices. ultimately contributing to a more competitive, diversified, and future-ready industrial sector.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented: “This collaboration with MoIAT reinforces our shared mission to transform industries through applied intelligence and entrepreneurial innovation. Together, we are building a connected ecosystem where AI startups can thrive by linking government, academia, and the private sector to co-develop technologies that drive sustainable industrial progress. With partners such as Microsoft, MBZUAI, and the wider G42 ecosystem, Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator will serve as a launchpad for founders seeking to deliver real-world impact from the UAE to the world.”

Building on Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator and existing partnerships with Microsoft, MBZUAI, Intel, and Dell Technologies, the collaboration will expand the reach of UAE-based innovators into global markets, particularly across the Global South. It will also create opportunities for mentorship, training, and investment facilitation that accelerate commercialization and industrial adoption.

Under the MoU, both parties will form a dedicated working group to coordinate joint projects and ensure alignment with ‘Operation 300bn’ and the UAE’s broader Industrial Strategy.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to harnessing advanced technologies to boost industrial competitiveness, strengthen the national startup ecosystem, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for responsible and high-impact AI innovation.

