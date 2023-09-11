Moharram & Partners, leading public affairs and strategic communications firm, and Pitch World Fast, announce their strategic partnership for the upcoming Africa Healthcare Conference 2023, scheduled to be held on 15-16 September in Cotonou, Benin.

The Africa Healthcare Conference 2023, organized under the patronage of the Benin Government, marks a significant milestone in the efforts to strengthen healthcare cooperation in Africa. The conference brings together key stakeholders, including ministries of health from across Africa, World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Africa Development Bank, African Union Commision, New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD), and International Organization for Migration (IOM) amongst others, to foster collaboration and address critical health-related topics.

With a theme centered around "Moving forward towards UHC and cooperation in health in Africa," the conference aims to drive discussions on three main subjects: public private partnership in Africa in healthcare, universal healthcare and resource allocation, and strengthening of Africa's value chain for health.

Moustafa Moharram, CEO and Senior Partner of Moharram & Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Pitch World Fast for the Africa Healthcare Conference 2023. This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing healthcare systems and fostering collaboration across Africa. Together, we will contribute to meaningful discussions and initiatives that will drive positive change in the healthcare sector."

Chiraz Bensemmane, Founder of Pitch World Fast, added, "Our partnership with Moharram & Partners signifies our dedication to promoting sustainable development and growth in the healthcare industry. Through our collective expertise, we aim to facilitate dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the establishment of long-term strategies that will empower healthcare stakeholders in Africa."

The Africa Health Access Conference 2023 promises to be a vital conference for policymakers, international institutions, private stakeholders, and representatives from ministries of health. By fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, the conference aims to strengthen healthcare systems and pave the way for improved access to quality healthcare across the continent.