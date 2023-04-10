Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) welcomed Prof. Ahmed Zayed, Director of Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA) of Egypt and Dr. Rima Mismar, Executive Director of the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC). The visit aimed to learn about the Library’s leading experience and smart services, explore prospects of future cooperation in related fields, and exchange expertise in the public library sector.

H.E. Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of the MBRL Foundation, greeted the visiting delegation, pointing out the importance of expanding international strategic partnerships and exchanging expertise in the cultural and knowledge sectors. Moreover, H.E. Al Murr stressed the importance of preserving the cultural heritage through the establishment of various museums, along with strengthening the cultural infrastructure. H.E also highlighted several national projects in the UAE to develop the creative and cultural sector throughout the country.

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation in cultural programmes, along with the development of joint activities that enrich the heritage and cultural aspects between the two countries, especially highlighting Egypt's unique capabilities, leading cultural position, and centuries-old history. The two parties touched upon the importance of highlighting key figures, such as Ibn Khaldun, Al Shafi’i and Al Busiri, in addition to leveraging libraries as a space for cultural exchange and a venue for hosting various sessions and events that are aimed at the general public and specialised researchers alike.

Additionally, the delegation explored MBRL’s various thematic libraries and facilities, and toured the Treasures of The Library exhibition, which displays a fascinating collection of rare and old books, atlases, manuscripts, and documents, some of which dating back to the 13th century; as well as the Information Centre, the various meeting spaces and study rooms, and the auditorium dedicated for organising cultural and artistic festivals, and hosting local and international film screenings, theatre performances, and music concerts. The visitors were also briefed on the latest technological solutions deployed across MBRL.

The delegation praised MBRL’s diverse and comprehensive content, including its paper and digital books, audio and multimedia, references, sources, and rare collectibles, and particularly the Library’s success and pioneering experience in merging the traditional and contemporary concepts of public libraries.

At the conclusion of the visit, HE Al Murr exchanged gifts of special books with the Director of the Library of Alexandria.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law Number 14 of 2016 to establish the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library. This is part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop a bknowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The library has become one of the most ambitious culture- and knowledge-based initiatives in the Arab World.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library intends to spark a passion for knowledge throughout UAE society, especially young people, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The library offers free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.