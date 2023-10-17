Since its establishment, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) strived to integrate traditional and modern libraries, to form an integrated community hub and one of the most technologically advanced public libraries in the world. MBRL combines entertainment and education by employing the latest technologies, from its digital services to its artificial intelligence and augmented reality. These technologies contribute to creating a creative and attractive environment for all segments of society.

Over the past months, MBRL managed to create a unique environment that relies on innovation to promote knowledge and stimulate passion for reading and learning, offering programs, events, services, and initiatives that contribute to improving the lives of individuals, and confirming the UAE’s global position in the field of innovation.

A Cultural Edifice That Keeps Pace with the Latest Technologies to Promote Knowledge

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library aspires to become a unique model for the next generation of libraries, as it relies on the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to suit all segments of society and provide them with a seamless experience. MBRL was the first to invest and harness AI technology in its recently-launched “A World in Your Language” initiative, which aims to break barriers, bring cultures together, and support and enable readers and researchers to read and listen to print and digital books in their native language.

Smart Facilities

MBRL relies on an integrated library system, through which it offers a seamless experience to its visitors, and contributes to guiding and supporting them with information in their exploratory journey across the library’s facilities and services.

One of the key features of this system is the virtual tour, which allows visitors from all over the world to take a tour around the library and learn about its sub-libraries and facilities virtually. Our integrated library system allows members to search and request books through our website or systems in the library building. These books are then retrieved by one of five robots in our AutoStore and delivered to our information desk on the Ground Floor using monorail within minutes for members to check out. Our AutoStore is capable of storing more than 900,000 books, and the library system can find and retrieve up to 125 books per hour.

MBRL also has a Digitisation Lab, which provides distinguished services according to the highest international standards. The Digitisation Lab scans and digitises books, maps, manuscripts, and other written works, enabling MBRL to play its role in preserving the cultural, literary, and Emirati heritage, and providing researchers, scholars and students with access to digital formats.

The library also includes self-checkout kiosks, which allow members to check out their own books without the assistance of library staff, and smart shelves, which allow members to return borrowed books directly to shelves, which are then registered as returned in our integrated library system.

Technologies and Children

For children, MBRL boasts giant interactive screens that interactively narrate interesting stories in several languages. It also offers print books and tablets that enable young readers to enjoy reading stories and e-books, in addition to mental games that suit their ages.

Upon their visit, children can also meet the world’s first social humanoid robot, “Pepper, who will communicate with them, respond to their inquiries, tell them stories in different languages, and take a photo with them.

Integration of People of Determination

MBRL adopts the latest innovations and technologies to integrate and empower people of determination into society. These technologies include large screens designated for the visually impaired, and Braille books, in addition to designated reading areas that suit their needs according to the highest global standards.

