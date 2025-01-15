Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa chaired the fourth meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) at its headquarters in the Diplomatic Area.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Ali Mohammed Murad Deputy Chairman; Mr. Hassan Ali Juma Mohamed Financial Secretary; Dr. Faisal Radhi Al Moosawi; Dr. Mariam Ibrahim Al Hajri; Dr. Kawthar Mohammed Al Eid; and Dr. Fawzi Abdullah, members of the Board of Directors, and the General Secretary, Mr. Mubarak Khalifa Al Hadi.

Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa praised the society's efforts in tackling rising humanitarian challenges and its crucial role in offering aid during challenging times. He highlighted the society's track record of excellence in humanitarian work, emphasizing its commitment to humanity, justice, and innovative service delivery across all societal sectors through the use of cutting-edge methods and technologies.

He also praised the performance of the executive body of the society and the dedication of all volunteers, emphasizing the importance of attracting more youth, providing them with proper training and qualifications, and encouraging their active participation in humanitarian work. He highlighted the importance of creating a stimulating environment for innovation and creativity and preparing youth to deliver innovative humanitarian services that meet the needs of the changing society.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues were discussed, including the active participation of the society in international forums, such as constitutional meetings in Geneva, which contributed to the Kingdom of Bahrain's global presence and its active role in the humanitarian field. Planning for 2025 was also discussed, along with proposed activities that would enhance the society's effectiveness on a humanitarian level.

Mr. Hassan Juma Mohamed Financial Secretary, presented several reports on the financial situation of the society, reassuring the Board about it. The members were also briefed on a special booklet issued by the society commemorating past presidents and prominent figures in its establishment and development, expressing their appreciation for this valued humanitarian gesture.

During the meeting, Mr. Mubarak Khalifa Al Hadi, the General Secretary of the society, expressed satisfaction over the society's recent accomplishments, attributing them to the collaborative efforts of the Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers. He reiterated the society's dedication to offering comprehensive support locally and internationally while continuously enhancing programs and services to align with global advancements.

Mr. Al Hadi also emphasized that volunteer work is a cornerstone in achieving the noble humanitarian goals of the society, pointing out that the society places great importance on training and preparing volunteers by providing specialized training programs in areas such as first aid, search and rescue, and psychological support. This enables them to provide high-quality humanitarian services and contribute to building a more united and compassionate society.