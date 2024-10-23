Dubai, UAE: MoEngage, the leading cross-channel customer engagement company, announced several new product features to help marketers rapidly adapt to evolving consumer behavior at its bi-annual flagship product launch event, MoEngage NEXT

"Our new capabilities strengthen our commitment to making it easy for consumer marketers to quickly understand and rapidly adapt to evolving consumer expectations,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage. “I am confident that these new launches will equip MoEngage clients with the tools they need to engage their customers at scale, personalizing experiences as per every individual’s preferences and behavior.”

Unifying data through Connected Apps

Marketers today use several tools to understand and engage with their customers. However, as the number and complexity of tools have grown, marketers often struggle to connect them, which impacts their ability to deliver highly personalized experiences. Connected Apps by MoEngage is a low-code framework explicitly built for marketers to combine data from messaging channels, advertising and retargeting platforms, data warehouses, IVR, chatbots, and more.

Salesforce CRM integration

MoEngage also launched a bi-directional native data integration with Salesforce CRM, becoming the first cross-channel customer engagement platform to do so. As the world’s leading CRM software company, Salesforce is widely used as a system of records to store customer data. With this integration, marketers can quickly exchange data between Salesforce CRM and MoEngage to trigger personalized campaigns in real time and reduce costs by eliminating the need to build and maintain custom integrations.

Smart Coupon Management

Coupons by MoEngage is designed to help marketers allocate and distribute single-use coupons and maximize customer engagement while optimizing costs. This innovation allows marketers to efficiently allocate single-use coupons in real-time, manage coupons from a single dashboard, and get proactive alerts for coupon shortages, expiry dates, ingestion statuses, and more.

You can read more about MoEngage’s latest announcements here: www.moengage.com/blog/moengage-next-october-2024-recap-delivering-enriched-customer-experiences-at-scale-with-ai/

About MoEngage

MoEngage is the Middle East and Africa’s #1 Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), trusted by over 1,350 global consumer brands, including McAfee, Flipkart, Nestle, GMG, The Apparel Group, Gathern, Jazeera, Safaricom, Panda, GIG, 4Sale, Homzmart, and Mashreq Neo. MoEngage combines data from multiple sources to help brands gain a 360-degree view of their customers.

MoEngage Analytics arms marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior. Brands can leverage MoEngage Personalize to orchestrate journeys and build 1:1 conversations across the website, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. MoEngage Inform, the transactional messaging infrastructure, helps unify promotional and transactional communication to a single platform for better insights and lower costs. MoEngage’s AI Suite helps marketers develop winning copies and creatives, optimize campaigns and channels that boost engagement and help with faster execution.

For over a decade, consumer brands in 60+ countries have used MoEngage to power digital experiences for over a billion monthly customers. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MoEngage was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2024 report, and Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ 2023 report. MoEngage was also featured as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

For more information please contact:

Pooja Poddar Jain

Lead Communications @ MoEngage